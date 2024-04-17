Aditi Rao Hydari showers love on fiance Siddharth on his birthday, calls him her ‘manicorn’

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari sure knows how to make husband-to-be Sidharth feel special. On his 45th birthday on Wednesday, she took to Instagram to share a bunch of photos of them. (Also read: Siddharth opens up about his ‘secret’ engagement to Aditi Rao Hydari, when they will marry: ‘It all depends…’) Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth looking stunning in these pictures.

With love, for manicorn!

The photos were all in black and white and showed different moments of love between the two. One picture showed the couple all dressed up for a night out. Aditi wore a white off shoulder top with a train and black pants. Siddharth looked handsome in a suit. Another photo showed Aditi resting her face against Siddharth's and a third showed them sharing a laugh.

She captioned the post, “Happiest birthday my manicorn. To endless laughter, fairy dust and happiness on loop. More power to you and everything that you do. Squishes from your forever cheerleader." The post got their fans cooing over the couple. “Wishing you both all the success and prosperity. Keep going strong,” wrote a person. “Sooo cute,” commented another.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth are engaged. The Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar actor recently shared the news with her fans. Reports of the duo getting married were doing the rounds on social media, but there was no confirmation from either of the actors or their representatives.

Aditi confirmed the news by sharing a cute selfie with her beau. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "He said yes! E. N. G. A. G. E. D."

Aditi and Siddharth have remained tight-lipped about their relationship. If reports are to be believed, the two fell in love with each other on the sets of their film, Maha Samundram in 2021. Aditi was previously married to actor Satyadeep Mishra, who recently tied the knot with fashion designer Masaba.

Aditi's next projects

Meanwhile, Aditi will be seen in Gandhi Talks, a silent film co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Siddharth Jhadav. Aditi is also all set to star in the Indo-UK co-production Lioness.

Lioness, the official Indo-UK co-production being made under the bilateral treaty signed by the two countries in 2008, was announced at the India Pavilion (managed by FICCI under the aegis of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting) at the Cannes Film Festival.

The film, inspired by the research of Peter Bance, the historian who discovered the story of Princess Sophia Duleep, is the story of two British Punjabi women living in the UK, a century apart. Peter is also one of the executive producers of the film.

She will also be seen in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar which is all set to dazzle audiences as it makes its grand premiere on May 1, 2024.

Siddharth was last seen in Chhitta and will be next seen in Kamal Haasan's Indian 2.