Vignesh visits Disneyland with Nayanthara and their twins; recalls he went there with just 1000 to shoot his debut film

Director Vignesh Shivan and actor Nayanthara are currently enjoying a family vacation in Hong Kong with their twins, Uyir and Ulag. The couple revisited Disneyland, a place that holds a special significance for Vignesh. (Also Read: Nayanthara on her roles: ‘Portraying empowered women who defy social stigmas is not just a creative choice’) Vignesh Shivan shared adorable pictures with Nayanthara and their twins at Disneyland.

Vignesh fondly recalled his first visit, when he had only ₹1000 in his pocket, a stark contrast to their current visit. It was during the shooting of his debut film, Podaa Podi, with Silambarasan and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, that he first set foot there.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Vignesh, Nayanthara visit Disneyland

On Instagram, Vignesh shared heartwarming snapshots of their visit to Disneyland in Hong Kong. One image captures the joyous moment when they lifted their sons near the iconic arch of the resort. Another image freezes the whole family in a pose, reflecting the happiness of the day.

Sharing the pictures, Vignesh wrote that he first visited the resort with ₹1000, asking for permission to shoot for Podaa Podi. He wrote, “Came here 12 years back, with slippers & 1000 rupees in hand for asking permission for Poda podi shooting. to get here with my lovely babies my family felt sweet , emotional & satisfying @nayanthara #uyir #ulag. as always! #LifeIsBeautiful #blessed #GodIsKind”

Nayanthara shares Hong Kong snapshots

Nayanthara has also been sharing pictures from their visit to Hong Kong on Instagram. One photo shows them taking a walk on a rainy street.

Another bunch of pictures see them cuddling up, walking hand in hand, apart from Nayanthara posing for a few solo photos in a blue sweatshirt, cream cap and black bicycle shorts.

She also wrote “Heart and soul,” sharing photos of her looking windswept as her babies smile away.

Upcoming work

Vignesh is currently working on a film titled Love Insurance Corporation with Pradeep Ranganathan, SJ Suryah and Krithi Shetty. Nayanthara will soon be seen in movies titled Test and Mannangatti Since 1960, apart from the Malayalam film Dear Students with Nivin Pauly.