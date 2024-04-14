Nayanthara joins cast of Nivin Pauly’s ‘fun and gripping’ Malayalam film Dear Students

The team of Nivin Pauly’s upcoming Malayalam film Dear Students welcomed Nayanthara on board on Sunday. The film, directed by debutants Sandeep Kumar and George Philip, will be produced under the banners of the lead actors, Pauly Jr Pictures and Rowdy Pictures. (Also Read: Nayanthara on why she made Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan: 'I really admire that he respects women a lot') Nayanthara has been welcomed on board Nivin Pauly's Dear Students.(Instagram)

Nivin welcomes Nayanthara on board

Sharing a concept video, Nivin wrote on X that Nayanthara has been roped in for the project. He wrote, “Into the fun and gripping world of Dear Students joins, the incredible, ever radiant Nayanthara.”

The poster, in shades of blue and red with stars like the American flag, sees a silhouette of Nayanthara, revealing that the film is on floors. Nivin and Nayanthara had last worked together in the 2019 rom-com Love Action Drama, directed by Dhyan Sreenivasan. The film got mixed reviews from critics but ran well at the box office.

Upcoming work

Nayanthara was last seen in Malayalam in the 2022 film Gold, which saw Prithviraj Sukumaran as her co-star. She debuted in Bollywood with Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan last year, apart from starring in the Tamil films Iraivan and Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food. The film ran into controversy and was pulled off the OTT platform Netflix over complaints by multiple Hindu groups. She will soon star in the Tamil films Test and Mannangatti Since 1960 also.

Nivin was recently seen in Varshangalkku Shesham, which was released in theatres this Friday. He will also soon be seen in Malayalee from India, which will hit screens on May 1. He has multiple projects in the pipeline, including Girijavallabhavan in Malayalam. He will make his web series debut with Pharma on Disney+ Hotstar and will also be seen in the Tamil film Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai with Anjali and Soori, which premiered at the International Film Festival of Rotterdam last month.

