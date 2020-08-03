e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 03, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Regional Movies / Nivin Pauly’s Moothon sweeps major awards at New York Indian Film Festival

Nivin Pauly’s Moothon sweeps major awards at New York Indian Film Festival

Malayalam drama Moothon won awards for Best Film, Best Actor and Best Child Actor at the recent New York Indian Film Festival.

regional-movies Updated: Aug 03, 2020 15:47 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Nivin Pauly won the Best Actor award for Moothon at the New York Indian Film Festival.
Nivin Pauly won the Best Actor award for Moothon at the New York Indian Film Festival.
         

Malayalam coming-of-age drama Moothon, directed by Geethu Mohandas and starring Nivin Pauly, has bagged top honours at the New York Indian Film Festival.

An official tweet from the film festival’s handle read: “Congratulations to the #NYIFF2020 #AwardWinners at the 20th New York Indian Film Festival: 2020 Virtual Edition powered by @MovieSaints #BestActress #GarggiAnanthan #RunKalyani #BestActor @NivinOfficial #BestDirector @achalchitra #gamakghar #BestFilm #Moothon @geetumohandas.”

Moothon won the awards for Best Film, Best Actor (Nivin Pauly) and Best Child Actor (Sanjana Dipu).

 

Co-written and co-produced by Anurag Kashyap, Moothon had its world premiere at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival aka TIFF.

Also read: Shilpa Shetty shares a glimpse of daughter’s first Raksha Bandhan, Varun Dhawan and Parineeti Chopra write to their siblings

Moothon got a great reception at its world premiere. Following the overwhelming response at TIFF, Nivin Pauly had said in a statement: “The response to the film has been fantastic and the audience has really loved it. I am really overwhelmed to be a part of such a prestigious festival and the response received has doubled my happiness. As an actor getting validation is really motivating and I am happy everyone is appreciating my performance.”

The film, which recently premiered on Zee 5, also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Shashank Arora and Roshan Mathew in pivotal roles.

Moothon is about a 14-year-old boy, Mulla, who comes from Lakshadweep to Mumbai in search of his elder brother, Akbar. Alternating between scenes of violence and heartbreaking tenderness, the film has been shot in Mumbai’s red light district of Kamathipura and Lakshadweep.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
‘Rajput’s kin didn’t raise suspicion, no proof against any politician’: Cop
‘Rajput’s kin didn’t raise suspicion, no proof against any politician’: Cop
Yoga institutes, gyms to open from August 5; govt issues guidelines
Yoga institutes, gyms to open from August 5; govt issues guidelines
‘SC remained a mute spectator when Delhi burnt’: Prashant Bhushan
‘SC remained a mute spectator when Delhi burnt’: Prashant Bhushan
‘His blessings first’: Why Ayodhya’s Hanumangarhi temple is PM Modi’s first stop
‘His blessings first’: Why Ayodhya’s Hanumangarhi temple is PM Modi’s first stop
Shiv Sena contributes Rs 1 crore for Ram temple, says fulfilled Balasaheb’s promise
Shiv Sena contributes Rs 1 crore for Ram temple, says fulfilled Balasaheb’s promise
Proud to have such a brother: Priyanka’s emotional Rakhi message for Rahul
Proud to have such a brother: Priyanka’s emotional Rakhi message for Rahul
‘Saddened by three-language formula in NEP 2020’: Tamil Nadu CM
‘Saddened by three-language formula in NEP 2020’: Tamil Nadu CM
Watch: 82-year-old woman to break 28-year-long fast with Ram temple ‘prasad’
Watch: 82-year-old woman to break 28-year-long fast with Ram temple ‘prasad’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

regional movies

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In