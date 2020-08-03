e-paper
Shilpa Shetty shares a glimpse of daughter’s first Raksha Bandhan, Varun Dhawan and Parineeti Chopra write to their siblings

Several Bollywood actors including Varun Dhawan, Shilpa Shetty and Parineeti Chopra have shared pictures from their Raksha Bandhan celebrations on social media.

bollywood Updated: Aug 03, 2020 14:46 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Here’s how Varun Dhawan, Shilpa Shetty and Parineeti Chopra celebrated Raksha Bandhan.
Shilpa Shetty has shared a glimpse of her daughter Shamisha’s first Raksha Bandhan celebration. She shared a picture of the little one, without showing her face, as she holds the hand of his brother. The five-month-old seems to be dressed in a white lehenga-choli on the occasion.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, she wrote, “Today and this moment is sooo special for us all, as Viaan-Raj and Samisha celebrate their first Rakhshabandhan. They say, ‘our siblings are our first best friends’, right here is the beginning of a ‘forever’ kinda friendship. Viaan-Raj has always wanted and prayed for a lil sister - and his dream and ours has come true,making today extra special. I’m glad that they will always have each other to fall back on... someone to love unconditionally, talk to , crib about, yet be fiercely protective. Tell your sibling today, how much you love them; and if they’re around you, don’t forget to give them a tight hug!Happy Raksha Bandhan to my instafam.”

Varun Dhawan shared a few pictures from his low-key Raksha Bandhan celebrations amid the coronavirus pandemic. Sharing a selfie in which he is seen sporting all the rakhis sent by his cousin sisters, he wrote, “#happyrakshabandhan Feels really odd not being able to see all my sisters this year but to love them and protect them means not seeing them.....so be it. Miss my sisters.”

Another picture shows him posing for the camera with his mother while the third picture is a throwback photo from the unveiling ceremony of his Madame Tussauds’ statute, which was attended by his sisters.

Also read: Raksha Bandhan: From Ranbir-Riddhima to Abhishek-Shweta, here are 9 most talked about brother-sister duos of Bollywood

Parineeti Chopra has shared a childhood picture of herself and her siblings, Shivang Chopra and Sahaj Chopra, on Raksha Bandhan. Sharing the adorable picture which shows her towering over the two of them, she wrote, “Throwback to the time when I was taller than them. Happy Rakhi to the babies-who became giants-but remained my babies. @thisissahajchopra @shivangchopra99.”

