Kangana Ranaut pens note for brother on Raksha Bandhan: ‘Have chosen enemies beyond your reach, notice your helplessness when they bully me’

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 13:58 IST

Kangana Ranaut’s team has shared a glimpse of her Raksha Bandhan celebrations on Instagram. The Manikarnika actor tied the rakhi to her brother Aksht and also wrote a special note to him on the occasion. Her sister Rangoli was also a part of the celebrations.

Kangana wore a black-and-white printed ethnic suit and paired it with a huge colourful hairband and boots. The look was reminiscent of Mexican artiste Frida Kahlo. Her team shared the pictures and the letter with the caption, “Kangana, a gypsy soul, at Rakhi celebrations with her family in Manali.”

Kangana wrote in the letter, “Dear Aksht, When we were kids papa bought you plastic guns and cycles for me, I played with your guns and you rode my cycles, I love your sense of humor there is never a dull moment with you, I know I have chosen my enemies beyond your reach but I notice your helplessness when they bully me. I see that silent tear fall when they character assassin me, when I challenge the system parents may scold me and create a lot of noise but I don’t miss you silently stand behind them conflicted and still, I appreciate when you read all the comments under my trailers I hate when you get anxious if my films don’t open well, above everything what I appreciate the most is you never show me how much you care ... I love you and I am so fortunate to have a brother like you. Kangana.”

The Judgementall Hai Kya actor has been in the eye of the storm for her several interviews post the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, followed by a raging debate on nepotism. She has alleged that Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra’s production houses “systematically work with each other and in sync with each other - whom to promote, whom to demote, whom to destroy.” She also called Taapsee Pannu, Richa Chadha and Swara Bhasker “B-grade actresses” and “needy outsiders”.

