Kangana Ranaut: ‘Nepotism only became very toxic and life-threatening when I became the top star’

Kangana Ranaut has said that she wasn’t aware that nepotism is not a subject to be joked about and is not just “about films but it is also about vengeance, the sadism of the human psyche”.

bollywood Updated: Jul 22, 2020 08:53 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kangana Ranaut has said she considered nepotism just like any other hurdle in her initial days in Bollywood.
Kangana Ranaut has said she considered nepotism just like any other hurdle in her initial days in Bollywood.
         

Kangana Ranaut has said that she didn’t consider nepotism to be a massive hurdle in her initial days in Bollywood and had just teased Karan Johar with the mention of the subject on his show Koffee With Karan. She said that she wasn’t aware of its “graveness” back then.

The Judgementall Hai Kya actor told Pinkvilla in an interview, “There have been many challenges and I felt maybe nepotism is one of those that I can override and turn it into my favour and it wasn’t always in play but it only became very toxic and life-threatening when I became the top star.” Talking about its prevalence in the Hindi film industry, she added, “With the kind of society we are in, the kind of industry we are in, 90% of the people kind of belong to film families. They are either friends or they are from the close-knit circle.”

Kangana said that she was “just kind of teasing” Karan with the mention of nepotism on his chat show, Koffee With Karan. She said, “Had I known these people are so dangerous, had I known it would cause death, had I known it is not just something to joke about or tease about, it is just not something about snatching films. It is not only about films, it is also about vengeance, the sadism of the human psyche. I had not done it or taken it so lightly because I think I took it lightly then I was attacked in a way that they went for me. They tried to put criminal cases on me, they tried to sabotage my brands, and my films and my whole brand came crashing before Manikarnika. I think that discouraged Sushant in a huge way who was supporting me and then this is what happened.”

Also read: Thappad director Anubhav Sinha says he has had enough, ‘resigns’ from Bollywood

Kangana has been making headlines for her explosive statements about nepotism, against her industry colleagues and her thoughts on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Simi Garewal called her brave and Kangana’s ex-boyfriend Adhyayan Suman also showed support for her on Twitter. However, her remark of calling Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker and Richa Chadha “B-grade actresses” didn’t go down well with them and was met with retaliation. Director Anurag Kashyap said on Tuesday that, at one time in the past Kangana had been a good friend of his, he didn’t know the “new Kangana”.

