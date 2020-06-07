Shilpa Shetty’s lavish home boasts of a gym, garden and several art installations. See inside pics
Shilpa Shetty’s luxurious house comes with a gym area, a garden with stone structures and many more art installations which add to its charm and elegance.bollywood Updated: Jun 07, 2020 15:38 IST
Shilpa Shetty has been quarantining with her family at their lavish abode in Juhu which also boasts of a fully-equipped gym and a big garden. The actor often shares a glimpse of her house, named Kinara, on Instagram and it’s nothing less than a treat for her fans.
In her regular social media posts, Shilpa is either chilling in the living room with husband Raj Kundra and son Viaan, enjoying fresh air in her garden or trying various healthy recipes in her kitchen.
View this post on Instagram
Being indoors for days on end can lead to the body stiffening up. One of the best ways to give your body the much-needed flexibility and toning, is through a few rounds of Surya Namaskaras . It’s a complete workout. To make it even more beneficial, I added a few variations. You can try it out too (if your body has no injuries and permits). It helps increase shoulder-&-core strength while improving back flexibility, stamina, and endurance. This one’s also a high calorie-burning variation, so performing about 8 to 16 repetitions every alternate day will also help reduce fat and increase metabolism too. Today, I’m grateful for the ability to share whatever knowledge I have with millions of people around the globe. Please do take care of your health and your families too. Stay indoors, stay safe. . @sairajyoga . . . . . #MondayMotivation #20DaysOfGratefulness #Day18 #SwasthRahoMastRaho #GetFit2020 #FitIndia #FitIndiaMovement #yoga #yogisofinstagram #SuryaNamaskara #stayhome #staysafe
The house has quite a few massive art installations which steal the limelight in many of her pictures. The irregular stone structure in her living room, the hand-shaped stone structure in the garden or the giant horse in one of the corners are some of the highlights of her Vastu-compliant house.
Shilpa is also seen working out in different places in the house. She sometimes does yoga in front of the stone structure in the living room or sits on the stone bench in the open area. The living room also comes with an adjoining gym space which has basic gym equipments enough for a family.
View this post on Instagram
‘Son Day’ Sunday becomes Monday motivation😊 Actions definitely speak louder than words. That's why it is important to practice what you preach so your child can learn and imbibe. Viaan sees his dad and me workout regularly, hence, he wants to do it too as he understands that we give our health importance and the long term effects it has . Here, we made the seated leg press fun . It's a great exercise that works on quadriceps and hamstrings. It helps improve your performance in other movements like jumping and running. How did you begin your day? @thevinodchanna . . #MondayMotivation #SwasthRahoMastRaho #GetFit2020 #healthylifestyle #FitIndia #fitnessmotivation #fitness #family #son
Shilpa’s residence also comes with a small patio looking over the garden. She had recently shared a glimpse of her balcony as she sat with her newborn daughter in the bamboo swing chair and shared the video on Instagram.
Also read: Taapsee Pannu says her house ‘can’t get enough of Hrithik Roshan’, watches Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai with sister Shagun
View this post on Instagram
One of the greater joys of life is to see your efforts coming to fruition in this circle of life; whether it is about starting a new venture, seeing your child grow up or just the plants you nurture bearing vegetables and fruits for you to enjoy. Planted these seeds in pots a few months ago and was thrilled to see brinjals and chillies ready to be harvested 🍆🌶😍 As they say, what you sow, so you shall reap. Clean organic produce. Same with your thoughts actually, think clean and positive; and the fruits those thoughts manifest into will be beautiful. C’est la vie! Mother Nature never fails to amaze me. Today, I’m grateful for the fresh produce and for nature’s many blessings... Oh also, the Baingan Ka Bharta we had for lunch was delicious 😍 . . . . . #20DaysOfGratefulness #Day13 #stayhome #staysafe #stayindoors #gratitude #IndiaFightsCorona #MotherNature #throwback
The actor is known for her penchant for fitness and also grows a few veggies at home. She had once shared a video as she stepped out in the open area to collect their harvest of brinjals. Encouraging her fans to indulge in organic farming, she had written, “One of the greater joys of life is to see your efforts coming to fruition in this circle of life; whether it is about starting a new venture, seeing your child grow up or just the plants you nurture bearing vegetables and fruits for you to enjoy. Planted these seeds in pots a few months ago and was thrilled to see brinjals and chillies ready to be harvested. As they say, what you sow, so you shall reap.”
Follow @htshowbiz for more