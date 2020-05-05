Shilpa Shetty shows ‘bitter’ truth of life after marriage, says ‘Don’t think Raj Kundra was amused’. Watch video

bollywood

Actor Shilpa Shetty revealed the difference between life before and after getting married in a fun TikTok video, which also features her businessman husband Raj Kundra. In the first part of the clip, which shows life before marriage, the couple is seen laughing coyly. In the second half, she is seen snorting with laughter, as he looks on in shock at the transformation.

“How we change!!! The truth may be bitter but funny... Don’t think @rajkundra9 was amused! Anything that can make us laugh at this point! #funny #laughs #comedy #beforeandafter,” she captioned the video on Instagram. Several fans dropped heart and laughing emojis in the comments section.

Shilpa has been sharing fun TikTok videos with Raj during the lockdown. Last month, the videos grabbed the attention of actor and self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan aka KRK, who commented that Raj has made the best use of marrying an actor and makes TikTok videos with Shilpa all day.

Raj, however, gave a humble reply. “Sir Jaisey KRK sub ko manoranjan dethey hai humara bhi farz banta hai Janta ko lock down mein entertained rakhney ka...nahi tho lok #EkVillain aur #Deshdrohi na samaj baithey (Sir, just like KRK entertains everyone, it is our duty as well to entertain people in lockdown. Otherwise people will call us #EkVillain and #Deshdrohi),” he said. While Deshdrohi was KRK’s debut in Bollywood, he had a guest appearance in Ek Villain.

Meanwhile, last month, Shilpa requested her fans to respect the Covid-19 heroes and not be involved in spreading unverified news about the pandemic. “To all my fellow citizens, please look out and stand up for the warriors who are tirelessly working round the clock to keep our community safe. It’s a humble request to please treat these heroes with respect, debunk myths & false rumours, and stop the spread of fake news at your own levels. Let’s do our bit too! It’s time to stand united against this pandemic,” she wrote, sharing a video appeal.

