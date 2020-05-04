Raj Kundra pushes Shilpa Shetty off to her ‘maayka’ in funny TikTok video, fans notice she is holding book upside down

Updated: May 04, 2020 19:42 IST

Bored at home during the lockdown? Look no further than actor Shilpa Shetty’s TikTok page. She and her businessman husband Raj Kundra have been keeping fans entertained with their hilarious videos.

In their new video, Raj asks Shilpa, “Suno, agar meri lottery lag jaaye, toh tum kya karogi (What will you do if I win the lottery)?” She replies, “Aadhi rakam lungi aur humesha ke liye apne maayke chali jaungi (I will take half the money and go to my parents’ house forever).”

With a glint of mischief in his eye, Raj tells Shilpa, “1000 ki lottery lagi hai aaj. Yeh le aadhi rakam aur nikal yahaan se (I won Rs 1000 in a lottery today. Here, take half, and get lost),” before pushing her.

The video left netizens in splits. “Hahaha. U guys are awesome as alwaysss,” one Instagram user commented. Several people dropped laughing emojis. However, some noticed that Shilpa was holding the book in her hand upside down. “Hahahha she is holding the book upside down,” one user wrote.

Currently, Shilpa is quarantining with her family at their Mumbai home. She is enjoying spending time with Raj, their eight-year-old son Viaan and month-old daughter Samisha.

“I am making the most of this family time. I join my son for his virtual classes from nine to 12 in the morning, too,” she told Hindustan Times in an earlier interview.

Shilpa has not been missing out on her workouts, even though gyms across the country are closed due to the lockdown. Elaborating on the rest of her routine, she said, “I have a garden in my house. So we play badminton most of the time. Then, time goes into feeding my newborn, giving her a bath and all that. Thereafter, very little time is left for yourself, so I catch up on web shows.”

