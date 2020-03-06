Raj Kundra responds to cheating allegations made by NRI against him and Shilpa Shetty: ‘Totally false and frivolous’

bollywood

A complaint of cheating was lodged against Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, her husband Raj Kundra and others for allegedly duping an investor in a gold purchase scheme, the city police said on Thursday. Now, Raj has issued a statement on the same.

Raj wrote that allegations against him were ‘Totally false and frivolous’. “It is to state that the claims made by the so-called NRI or Gutka Baron’s son (as the media terms him) namely Mr. Sachin Joshi is totally false and frivolous. I would like to clarify the news doing the rounds and blatantly picked up by other news agencies without verifying the facts with other parties involved. This act of Mr. Sachin Joshi is yet another attempt to malign and tarnish my image and reputation in the country. He has made several attempts before earlier so this is nothing new,” he wrote.

“I would like to put on record that one company Satyug Gold Pvt. Ltd. in which I was an investor and director had launched a gold plan to provide gold to customers. The details of the scheme are not elaborated for the brevity of the matter. Every single order received from 100’s of customers since their inception has been fulfilled without a single complaint.

“However, Mr. Sachin feels that the best way to get his gold is by filing a police complaint and media statements rather than collecting his gold from our offices or contacting us. As stated in the letter sent to police and at Mr. Sachin’s residential address we state again that Mr. Sachin Joshi’s gold is kept secured and he can collect his gold after complying with the terms and conditions and paying the balance due of Rs.17,35,000/- for which everything is mentioned in the T&C on the website.

“This matter is nothing more than revenge because of a cheque bouncing case against Mr. Joshi. In the past, he bounced cheques amounting to Rs. 40 lakhs against his purchase of a team in one of my sporting events. With regard to the unavailability and change of the office, I would like to clarify that our current address has been mentioned on our website. There has not been one instance where any of our customers faced difficulty reaching out to us other than Mr. Joshi or his claims,” he wrote.

Sachin Joshi, a non-resident Indian (NRI), approached the Khar police recently with a complaint that he had been cheated by Satyug Gold Pvt Ltd, a gold trading company formerly headed by Shetty and Kundra, an official said in a PTI report. According to the complainant, he had purchased nearly a kilo of gold for Rs 18.58 lakh from the company in a gold scheme in March 2014, he said.

Under the five-year plan, the buyer was offered a gold card at a discounted rate and promised a certain quantity of gold redeemable at the end of the term, he said. Joshi’s term plan ended on March 25, 2019, and when he tried to redeem the card, he found that the company’s office at Bandra Kurla Complex had shut down, the report said.

On probing a little, the complainant found that Shetty and Kundra, who were the directors of the company, had resigned in May 2016 and November 2017, respectively, the official said. Joshi lodged the complaint, the official said, adding that as of now, no FIR has been filed and investigations are underway.

