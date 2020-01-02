Shilpa Shetty compares diet to marriage: ‘You can’t cheat on your marriage and expect it to work’

bollywood

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 14:14 IST

Even at 44, Shilpa Shetty is one of the fittest celebrities in Bollywood. On Kareena Kapoor Khan’s radio show What Women Want, she revealed the secret to her enviable body and talked about the one cardinal sin committed by people trying to get fit.

According to Shilpa, many hop on the fitness bandwagon by getting gym memberships and working out, but neglect their diet. She compared diets to marriages and said, “I always say that you can’t cheat on your diet. It’s like a marriage; you can’t cheat on your marriage and expect it to work.”

Shilpa has been happily married to businessman Raj Kundra for over a decade now. The two tied the knot on November 22, 2009 and have a seven-year-old son named Viaan. Currently, the trio is holidaying in London, where they rang in the New Year.

On the work front, Shilpa is gearing up to return to films after a sabbatical of 13 years with Sabbir Khan’s Nikamma. The film, which also stars Abhimanyu Dassani, marks the big screen debut of singing sensation Shirley Setia.

Earlier, Shilpa expressed her excitement about Nikamma and told PTI in a statement, “It feels great, I am ready to take that plunge again and looking forward to be back on the big screen. It’s a refreshingly unique project and I am looking forward to working with Sabbir. I loved my role, and it’s something I’ve never down before... I can’t wait for my audiences to see me in a new avatar.”

Produced by Sabbir Khan Films along with Sony Pictures, Nikamma is scheduled to release on June 5, 2020.

Shilpa will also be seen in Priyadarshan’s Hungama 2, alongside Paresh Rawal, Meezaan and South actor Pranitha Subhash. The comic caper will open in theatres on August 14.

