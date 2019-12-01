e-paper
Watch: Shilpa Shetty hilariously trolls Nikamma director for making her wear cotton saree in winter

Shilpa Shetty, who is currently filming the second schedule of Nikamma in Lucknow, jokingly complained about how director Sabbir Khan is making her wear a cotton sari in the 15°C weather.

Updated: Dec 01, 2019 13:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Shilpa Shetty is returning to films with Sabbir Khan’s Nikamma.
Shilpa Shetty is returning to films with Sabbir Khan's Nikamma.
         

Shilpa Shetty is currently shooting for Nikamma in Lucknow. While she is super-excited about her comeback, she is not happy about having to wear a cotton saree in this chilly weather.

In a hilarious video shared on her Instagram account, Shilpa is seen shivering as she complains about her Nikamma director Sabbir Khan. “15 degrees Celsius… Director in a sweater, artiste in a cotton saree,” she says in the clip, calling the filmmaker “nikamma”. He responds by rolling his eyes.

 

Earlier this year, Shilpa announced her return to the big screen after 13 years with Nikamma. She wrote, “Yesssssssss, it’s true! My sabbatical of 13 long years comes to an end. I am so excited to announce that the film you will see me next in is #Nikamma , directed by @sabbir24x7 (cast still being finalised) featuring these amazing and talented actors @abhimanyud @shirleysetia @sonypicturesin. Need all your blessings and thank you for all the love always.”

 

Nikamma also stars Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota actor Abhimanyu Dassani and marks the big screen debut of singer Shirley Setia.

Shilpa told PTI in a statement, “It feels great, I am ready to take that plunge again and looking forward to be back on the big screen. It’s a refreshingly unique project and I am looking forward to working with Sabbir. I loved my role, and it’s something I’ve never down before... I can’t wait for my audiences to see me in a new avatar.”

While Shilpa has been judging reality shows on television, her last full-fledged role in a Bollywood film was in Anil Sharma’s Apne, which released in 2007.

Talking about her break from films, the actor told IANS that the decision to take a break from films was her own and something that she thought through carefully. “I’ve been a part of the industry and I continue to be a part of the industry somewhere or the other. You miss it when you miss the limelight, you feel like you are losing out on fame and people are forgetting you. I never missed it because I was still doing television. The sabbatical that I took was self-imposed and thought of,” she said.

