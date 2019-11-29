Shilpa Shetty to play a glamourous role opposite Paresh Rawal in Hungama 2, confirms Priyadarshan

bollywood

Shilpa Shetty is all set to play a pivotal role in the Hungama sequel, to be directed by Priyadarshan. Shilpa will be paired opposite Paresh Rawal in the film. Hungama 2 will also star Meezaan Jaaferi and South actor Pranitha Subhash.

A Mid Day report quoted director Priyadarshan as saying, “Hungama 2 will go on floors on January 6. For this role, I wanted an actor who has ruled the film industry as the character is integral. Shilpa plays a glamorous and the most hilarious character in the movie. She is paired opposite Paresh Rawal. We have titled the film Hungama 2 because it has funny situations arising from confusion and misunderstandings, and thus, has the spirit of Hungama.”

It also quoted a source as saying, “Even though it is being touted as a sequel to Hungama, this film is not a continuation of the 2003 hit and has a different storyline. Shilpa will play a glamorous, career-oriented woman who finds herself at the centre of a hilarious misunderstanding. Her knack for comedy has remained largely untapped in the films she did earlier. So when this role came her way, she jumped at the idea.”

Shilpa will also be seen in Sabbir Khan’s action film Nikamma that is set to hit theatres in 2020. It features Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia in lead role. She was last seen in Dishkiyaoon, her own 2014 production.

Shilpa made her acting debut with the 1993 thriller Baazigar. She was later seen in movies like Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Jaanwar, Dhadkan, Dus, Life in a... Metro and Phir Milenge among many others.

Last week, Shilpa flew off to Japan to celebrate her 10th wedding anniversary with husband Raj Kundra. ““Our journey so far has been beautiful and I have loved every part of it. These 10 years have definitely been very memorable and while a decade is a milestone for any marriage, I wanted a break from work and keep the celebrations modest. A trip to Japan was Raj’s idea,” she had said.

