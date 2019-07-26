Raj Kundra’s love-filled message for Shilpa Shetty: ‘My love for you is a journey starting at forever, ending at never’

Actor Shilpa Shetty and her businessman husband Raj Kundra’s European vacation is far from over. The couple are now enjoying time together at a wellness resort in Spain.

Raj and Shilpa have been keeping their fans updated with pictures and videos from the resort. Shilpa shared a video of herself floating in a pool after confessing that she never learned how to swim. “Today was an incredible feeling. An honest confession: ‘I can’t swim’. I have tried so many times to learn, trust me, but in vain. So I’m not a water-baby. But today I felt like a child in a mother’s womb. (I) Had to share this with you. The smile on my face is proof of the bliss I felt to just be able to float. To just let go ..of our fears , and trust is what we find hardest.. Lovvved this #watsutherapy an absolute #musttry,” she captioned the image.

Raj shared a photo of the two from the resort, in which they can be seen cuddling and posing for the camera. “My love for you is a journey starting at forever and ending at never...and If a hug represented how much I loved you, I would hold you in my arms forever!!,” he captioned the post.

Both of them even shared video from their romantic dinner and picture of all that they ate. It included vegan omelettes, caramel and apple desserts, some organic veggies and more.

Shilpa, earlier on Tuesday, had shared a video of her ‘Marilyn Monroe’ moment. The slo-mo video shows her posing in an orange dress with a long slit. Suddenly the wind blows her dress upwards, like Monroe’s famous scene from The Seven Year Itch. “My ‘Marilyn Monroe’ moment on the cruise wasn’t exactly a ‘breeze’ Please watch till the end,” she captioned the clip.

Shilpa made her acting debut in the 1993 thriller Baazigar. She was later seen in movies like Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Jaanwar, Dhadkan, Dus, Life in a... Metro and Phir Milenge among many others. Shilpa married Raj in 2009 and together they have a son named Viaan.

