Shilpa Shetty’s Marilyn Monroe moment didn’t go as per plan, watch video

Actor Shilpa Shetty recently had a Marilyn Monroe moment while on a cruise. The actor shared a throwback video from her Venetian vacation and wrote, “My ‘Marilyn Monroe’ moment on the cruise wasn’t exactly a ‘breeze’ Please watch till the end...#throwback #bloopers #funtimes #vacation #cruising #slomo #laughs #epic.”

In the slow-mo video, Shilpa is seen posing in an orange dress with a long slit when suddenly the music changes as wind blows her dress upwards a lot like Marilyn Monroe’s famous scene from The Seven Year Itch.

On the professional front, Shilpa will soon make her Bollywood comeback with a film by Aziz Mirza’s son Haroon. She will reportedly play a writer in the film that also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Yami Gautam. A Mumbai Mirror quoted a source as saying, “Shilpa plays a writer in the film. After a month-long holiday in London and Greece, she returns to Mumbai in the first week of August and will immediately start shooting for the film. She is really excited.”

Currently, she is a judge on the dance reality show Super Dancer alongside choreographer Geeta Kapoor and filmmaker Anurag Basu.

Shilpa last appeared alongside Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Katrina Kaif in the 2007 film Apne . She also performed the dance number, Shut Up and Bounce in Abhishek Bachchan-John Abraham’s Dostana (2008). She had recently produced a film Dishkiyaoon in 2014 where she had a special dance number.

First Published: Jul 25, 2019 12:33 IST