Shilpa Shetty set to make a Bollywood comeback, will share screen with Diljit Dosanjh, Yami Gautam

Actor and reality show judge Shilpa Shetty is all set to make her acting comeback after almost 12 years. The actor will reportedly play the second female lead in a film starring Diljit Dosanjh and Yami Gautam.

Shilpa will play a writer who will have a crucial role in the narrative. The film will be produced by Ramesh Taurani and will be directed by Aziz Mirza’s son Haroon, who assisted on films such as Shah Rukh Khan starrers Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Yes Boss and Paheli.

A source close to the development told Mumbai Mirror in a report, “Shilpa plays a writer in the film. After a month-long holiday in London and Greece, she returns to Mumbai in the first week of August and will immediately start shooting for the film. She is really excited.”

Tiger Shroff withShilpa Shetty on the sets of Super Dancer 3. ( IANS )

According to the report, Taurani had said that the film will revolve around a couple and is one of the last films written by Neeraj Vora who passed away in 2017. He co-wrote the script with Vibha Singh and Arshad Sayed.

The actor recently revealed in an interview to Humans of Bombay, “I reached a point where after a few films my career hit a lull. I tried hard but it always felt like I was lagging behind. It’s not easy to be celebrated one moment and ignored the next. I remember there were producers, who without any reason, threw me out of their films.”

Shilpa was recently seen as a judge on dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 3. She begun her second innings after winning the international reality show Celebrity Big Brother 5.

Shilpa was last seen in 2007 film Apne which starred Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Katrina Kaif. She performed a hit dance number Shut Up and Bounce in 2008 film Dostana. Since then she has appeared in cameo roles in films such as Om Shanti Om. She had produced a film Dishkiyaoon in 2014 which failed to make a mark at the box office.

First Published: Jul 19, 2019 11:32 IST