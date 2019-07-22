Abhimanyu Dassani, Shirley Setia team up for Sabbir Khan’s action film Nikamma

Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota actor Abhimanyu Dassani is set to star in action entertainer Nikamma with social media sensation Shirley Setia, the makers announced on Monday.

The film, which is Shirley’s Bollywood debut, will be helmed by Heropanti director Sabbir Khan. The filmmaker said he is excited to be a part of the project, which he is co-producing with Sony Pictures International Productions. “I am always going to try and introduce new talent to the industry and I am excited to present Abhimanyu and Shirley. They are a breath of fresh air and remind me of the zest that Tiger and Kriti had in their debuts,” Sabbir said in a statement.

Abhimanyu, who received rave reviews for his performance in Mard Ko..., said the genre brings “a whole set of challenges that are very exciting” for him. Shirley said she couldn’t have asked for a better launch into Bollywood than Nikamma. Vivek Krishnani, Managing Director, Sony Pictures International Productions, added, the film is a part of Sony’s larger vision for the Indian film industry.

Nikamma is scheduled to be released in summer of 2020.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Jul 22, 2019 13:39 IST