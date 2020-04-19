Raj Kundra replies to KRK’s jibe that ‘he has made best use of a heroine wife, makes TikTok videos with Shilpa Shetty all day’

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 10:52 IST

Actor Shilpa Shetty and her businessman husband Raj Kundra have shared yet another TikTok video. While it left many rolling in their seats, self-styled film critic Kamaal Rashid Khan (KRK) had more to say.

“Agar Heroine wife Hone Ka Sabse Zyada Faida Kisi Ne Uthaya Hai, Toh Woh hai #RajKundra! Din Bhar #ShilpaShetty Ke Saath Ghar Par Baithkar #TikTok video Banata Hai (If anyone has made the best use of have a heroine wife, it is Raj Kundra. He sits at home and makes TikTok videos with Shilpa Shetty all day) ,” he wrote in a tweet.

Sir Jaisey KRK sub ko manoranjan dethey hai humara bhi farz banta hai Janta ko lock down mein entertained rakhney ka...nahi tho lok #EkVillain aur #Deshdrohi na samaj baithey 🙏 https://t.co/povNPjwxyv — Raj Kundra (@TheRajKundra) April 19, 2020

Raj, however, gave a humble reply. “Sir Jaisey KRK sub ko manoranjan dethey hai humara bhi farz banta hai Janta ko lock down mein entertained rakhney ka...nahi tho lok #EkVillain aur #Deshdrohi na samaj baithey (Sir just like KRK entertains everyone, it is our duty as well to entertain people in lockdown. Otherwise people will call us #EkVillain and #Deshdrohi),” he said. Deshdrohi marked KRK’s acting debut and Ek Villain featured him in a small role.

In their latest video, Shilpa sings a horrible songs while Raj runs for cover. Earlier last month, the couple took the ‘Flip the Switch’ challenge on TikTok.

The couple have a son named Viaan and recently became parents to their baby daughter Samisha, whom they welcomed via surrogacy. Shilpa shared a post on Instagram as their daughter completed two months. “Some things in life are a little more special than the others. The number ‘15’ has been added to that list now! Our daughter, Samisha Shetty Kundra, came into our lives on 15th Feb and she turns two months old today on 15th April,” she said and added that she has clocked 15 million followers on TikTok as well.

