Home / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor shares Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur’s pics as they paint flowers on their balcony wall. See photos

Kareena Kapoor shares Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur’s pics as they paint flowers on their balcony wall. See photos

Saif Ali Khan put on his painter’s cap and created some lovely art for wife Kareena Kapoor in their balcony.

bollywood Updated: Apr 18, 2020 19:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Saif Ali Khan brought some different kind of flowers for Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur unleashed his inner Picasso again.
Saif Ali Khan brought some different kind of flowers for Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur unleashed his inner Picasso again.
         

Actor Kareena Kapoor got a lovely gift from her actor husband Saif Ali Khan, although not in the way she expected. She shared a picture of Saif painting their balcony with lovely flowers while in lockdown.

“When Saif told me he got me flowers, I had a different idea in mind. Quarantine gifts be like,” she captioned the post. The photo showed Saif in his usual white kurta pyjama but with a bandana on his forehead. He is painting a wall in their balcony with big, green flowers. Another lovely post shared by the actor showed her son Taimur also painting a wall in their balcony. “If there is a wall that’s blocking your creativity... Try painting on it,” she wrote.

 

Kareena and Saif’s fans loved her post. “So cute you guys,” wrote one. “Your household is one uniquely happening place,” wrote another. “I think Baebo you should probably start giving us lessons on how to keep the caption game strong!! Btw stay Saif (Safe) with Saif,” wrote another.

Kareena has been keeping fans up to date with all that is happening with her family amid the lockdown. On Sunday, she treated her fans with photographs of her “Easter bunnies” -- Saif and son Taimur Ali Khan.

 

 

Kareena took to Instagram and shared two pictures of her Taimur and Saif. In the image, Taimur is seen wearing a kurta pyjama with a face painting as a bunny and Saif is seen sitting behind his son lovingly looking at Taimur. “My Easter bunnies for life Happy Easter everyone...#StayHome #StaySafe,” she captioned the image.

She recently shared a photograph of herself along with Saif and Taimur on the beach. Kareena had also flaunted a necklace made out of pasta by her little son.

Kareena, who was last seen on screen in Angrezi Medium with actor Irrfan Khan, will next be seen opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, which is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump.

