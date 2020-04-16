e-paper
Kareena Kapoor will play a stripper in Veere Di Wedding 2: Rhea Kapoor delivers 'breaking news'

Kareena Kapoor will play a stripper in Veere Di Wedding 2: Rhea Kapoor delivers ‘breaking news’

Kareena Kapoor Khan pulled Rhea Kapoor’s leg on her chat show and joked that she would make for a perfect stripper.

bollywood Updated: Apr 16, 2020 15:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rhea Kapoor was the guest on this week’s episode of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s radio show.
Rhea Kapoor was the guest on this week's episode of Kareena Kapoor Khan's radio show.
         

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan and producer Rhea Kapoor famously bonded during the making of Veere Di Wedding and share a great camaraderie. The two were at their candid best in the new episode of the radio show What Women Want.

In the last segment of the show, Kareena decided to play a fun game and asked Rhea which member of the Kapoor family would be the best fit for the following professions. After a bunch of jobs like masseuse, carpenter and therapist, Kareena asked Rhea who would make for the best stripper.

“I think you should take this,” Kareena told Rhea, who joked that as revenge, she would make her play a stripper in Veere Di Wedding 2. “I have taken it and I think Kalindi is becoming a stripper in Veere Di Wedding 2. I have given breaking news,” she said.

Kareena went on to reveal that Rhea was an “exhibitionist”. She said, “I think you are the eternal stripper because you are always like, ‘Show something, wear sleeveless, show some skin…’ So that’s it, you are that type. You are an exhibitionist.”

When Rhea argued that she was the one who asked her not to be so covered up, Kareena said, “You love it. That’s why the stripper is Rhea Kapoor.”

Also read: Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel’s Twitter account suspended

Meanwhile, Rhea confirmed that the 2018 hit Veere Di Wedding will indeed return for a sequel, earlier this year. “I think it’s gonna happen actually. It might happen sooner than I thought it would happen. But things look good. I am excited,” she said during an interactive session with her fans on Instagram.

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, Veere Di Wedding was an all-girl ensemble comedy starring Kareena, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania in the lead roles. The film was a success at the box office, with earnings of more than Rs 100 crore worldwide.

