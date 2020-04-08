Rhea Kapoor calls sister Sonam Kapoor ‘eccentric, uncontrollable but loyal’, shares throwback pic

bollywood

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 14:46 IST

Producer Rhea Kapoor has called her older sister Sonam Kapoor ‘eccentric’ yet a loving and loyal person in a new post. She also shared a childhood picture with the actor.

Sharing it, she wrote: “Partner in everything. Highly eccentric and uncontrollable? Yes. But delightful, loving, protective, generous and loyal and best friend for life. #bigsister #muse.” Sonam was overcome by sisterly love, she wrote back: “Look at the way I’m holding you. Love you.” In the picture, the two sisters stand while Sonam has her arm around Rhea. The picture was a family reunion of sorts -- Anand Ahuja commented “double trouble ... In the cutest way possible” while Anila Kapoor’s mother Sunita dropped black heart emojis.

Sonam has been in self-quarantine since her return from the UK few weeks back, has been very active on social media. She, like others in Bollywood, were very upset when crackers were burst during PM Modi’s call for 9 PM 9 Minutes ‘light a diya’ campaign. She had tweeted, “People are bursting crackers. Just FYI . They dogs are freaking out. Do people think it’s Diwali? I’m so confused.”

In a separate tweet, the actress expressed concern for the wildlife and shared: “There was complete peace and quite, and now the birds, dogs and sirens are freaking out in south Delhi because some morons decided to burst fire crackers tonight.”

Also read: When Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man co-star Terrence Howard blamed him for Marvel ouster: ‘He took money that was supposed to go to me’

When the Kanika Kapoor case exploded a few weeks back, Sonam faced a lot of flak for supporting Kanika, who had been accused of hiding her travel history. She had written: “Hey guys @TheKanikakapoor came back on the 9th. India was not self isolating but playing Holi.”

In mid March, Sonam and her husband Anand returned to India from the UK. In the series of Instagram stories, Sonam had lauded the efforts being made by government to fight coronavirus.

(With agencies inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more