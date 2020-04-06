e-paper
Home / Bollywood / ‘Was it Diwali?’: Sonam Kapoor shocked as firecrackers go off during 9pm 9 min call, Taapsee Pannu says they felt ‘it’s a rave’

‘Was it Diwali?’: Sonam Kapoor shocked as firecrackers go off during 9pm 9 min call, Taapsee Pannu says they felt ‘it’s a rave’

Taapsee Pannu, Sonam Kapoor, Richa Chadha and Adil Hussain have reacted to the bursting of firecrackers in a few cities in response to PM Modi’s 9pm 9 minute call on Sunday.

bollywood Updated: Apr 06, 2020 07:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sonam Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu were surprised with the bursting of firecrackers on Sunday.
As the entire county lit candles on Sunday to show solidarity with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 9pm 9 minute call amid coronavirus spread, the bursting of firecrackers in some cities was a matter of surprise. Several Bollywood celebrities including Taapsee Pannu, Sonam Kapoor and Richa Chadha registered their objection to the same on Twitter.

Taapsee and her sister lit two candles in the balcony of their Mumbai apartment but couldn’t stop talking about the bursting of firecrackers and those who chose not to switch off the lights at 9pm. The actor shared video clips on her Instagram stories from her neighbourhood and captioned it, “Wrong memo.” She also pointed out how someone had ended up setting up a fire.

Taapsee Pannu shared a glimpse of her neighbourhood.
Taapsee Pannu lights candles in her balcony.
Sonam began tweeting vigorously as the bursting of crackers in South Delhi didn’t go down well with her. The actor is stationed in the capital with her husband Anand Ahuja and in-laws after returning from London a few weeks ago. The couple was in self quarantine for two weeks.

Sharing her amazement at the situation, she wrote, “People are bursting crackers. Just FYI . They dogs are freaking out. Do people think it’s Diwali? I’m so confused.” She wrote in another tweet, “There was complete peace and quite, and now the birds ,dogs and sirens are freaking out in south Delhi because some morons decided to burst fire crackers tonight.” 

Actor Adil Hussain confirmed Sonam’s claim and wrote on Twitter, “We are with Dia! Some people are bursting crackers in South Delhi! “

Also read: 9pm 9minutes: Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif light up diyas in response to PM Modi’s call

 

 

Richa also took to Twitter post the 9pm call and wrote, “Why crackers ? Why?” She also reacted to a video from Sunday night which showed a group of people walking on the street with burning torches in their hands. “Am sure the virus is on it’s way back now...#SocialDistancingkakyahua ?”

