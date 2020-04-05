9pm 9minutes: Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif light up diyas in response to PM Modi’s call

bollywood

Bollywood showed their support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 9pm 9 minutes initiative as they switched off lights in their homes and came to their balconies with diyas and candles. The PM, in an address to the nation on Friday morning, appealed to everyone to do this for nine minutes as a symbolic gesture of the country’s “collective resolve” to defeat the coronavirus pandemic.

Among those who were seen lighting up diyas included Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Kapil Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, among others.

Kangana Ranaut joined her entire family in Manali as they lit up the diyas. Her sister Rangoli Chandel shared a video of Kangana and wrote, “Bharat meri jaan,” followed by a heart emoji. She posted another video and wrote, “There r screams whistles and lots of flashes .... even we flashed our phone lights at our neighbors ....total togetherness feels it’s giving me. my father can’t believe the crajjjj... ha ha now you know where Kangana got her accent from.”

Akshay Kumar also shared a photo where he can be seen lighting up a diya, making a reference to the dark days due to coronavirus pandemic and how we will eventually emerge victorious.

Together we stand and together we will come out of this dark phase. Till then stay strong, stay safe ✨ #9Baje9Minute pic.twitter.com/9b7AlWCjw7 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 5, 2020

Varun Dhawan, Kapil Sharma and Vicky Kaushal joined India in lighting up diyas at 9 pm for 9 minutes.

ANnanya Pandey and dad Chunky Pandey light up diyas in response to PM Modi’s ‘9pm 9 minute call’.

Anupam Kher was one of the first celebrities to tweet a video of candles lit up on a tray. “#9pm9minsSundayDiya :),” he wrote. Taapsee Pannu shared a picture of a candle and wrote, “#GoKarunaGo.” Her photo had the text, “Double yay!”

Nimrat Kaur shared a picture of a candle and wrote, “Dedicating tonight’s prayers to all our daredevil, selfless frontline soldiers disguised as health and medical professionals and every single essential services worker. To all those who’re struggling with Covid 19 and the unfortunate ones who succumbed to it.”

In another tweet, she wrote, “And lastly to all the incredible people who’re feeding and nurturing those in need, including our stray and abandoned four legged companions.Hope our prayers and gratitude echo in an eternity tonight and always. #OneNationOneLight #9Bajey9Minute #IndiaFightsCorona #TogetherAlone.”

Shilpa Shetty also lit a candle in support of the 9pm 9 minutes initiative. Arjun Rampal shared a video of himself with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades holding a candle and wrote, “Candle light, evening with my girl...#stayathome #proudofyouall.”

Bharat meri jaan ❤️ pic.twitter.com/veasHRHVK3 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 5, 2020

There r screams whistles and lots of flashes .... even we flashed our phone lights at our neighbors ....total togetherness feels it’s giving me 🥰🥰🥰my father can’t believe the crajjjj... ha ha now you know where Kangana got her accent from 😂😂😂🤗 pic.twitter.com/RoXwLTr5rP — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 5, 2020

(L-R) Kiara Advani, Parineeti Chopra and Deepika Padukone’s Instagram stories

And lastly to all the incredible people who’re feeding and nurturing those in need, including our stray and abandoned four legged companions.Hope our prayers and gratitude echo in an eternity tonight and always. #OneNationOneLight #9Bajey9Minute #IndiaFightsCorona #TogetherAlone — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) April 5, 2020

Last month, a host of Bollywood celebrities, including Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Kangana Ranaut, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Varun Dhawan, came out in support of PM Narendra Modi’s janta curfew initiative to pay tribute to essential service providers such as medical professionals.

