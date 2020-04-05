Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan light diyas at their home’s temple, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma say a silent prayer at 9pm

bollywood

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 22:45 IST

From Akshay Kumar to Kangana Ranaut, several Bollywood stars joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative to light diyas and candles at their homes at 9 pm for nine minutes, to show solidarity in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. While Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan lit diyas with daughter Aaradhya with the temple at their home, actor Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to share pictures of herself lighting diyas with her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli.

“I light a diya every day for many years now. And as I light the diya I seek guidance, asking for the darkness in me to be dispelled. For many days since the turn of the recent events across the world, I have prayed to God to end the suffering of so many who are losing their lives without their families beside them, for the less-fortunate and the needy whose lives have turned upside down completely, for all the healthcare professionals who are working tirelessly & bravely to protect the lives of other beings, for those who are uncertain about their jobs and future. So tonight, I prayed extra for everyone and I lit diyas with the whole of India and we all prayed for each other. Prayers never go in vain,” Anushka wrote in her caption.

Also read | 9pm 9minutes: Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut light up diyas in response to PM Modi’s call

Aishwarya also shared pictures of her husband and actor Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan lighting diyas to show support for PM Narendra Modi’s ‘9pm 9 minutes’ call. The pictures were taken in their puja ghar (temple at home).

The coronavirus pandemic, which started in China in December last year, has recorded over a million cases worldwide. There are 3,577 confirmed cases in India so far, with 83 deaths. However, 274 of those who tested positive for the virus, have recovered.

Follow @htshowbiz for more