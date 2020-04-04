e-paper
Kangana Ranaut's mother oils her hair, actor's fans charmed by her self isolation moments with family. See pics

Kangana Ranaut’s mother oils her hair, actor’s fans charmed by her self isolation moments with family. See pics

Kangana Ranaut has been self quarantining with her family at her home in Manali. See her latest pictures here.

bollywood Updated: Apr 04, 2020 10:23 IST
HT Corresondent
Kangana Ranaut’s team shared new pictures of the actor from her time in isolation.
Actor Kangana Ranaut is living in self isolation with her family at her Manali home. On Friday, her team posted new pictures where the actor’s mother is applying oil in her hair.

Sharing them, the Instagram handle mentioned: “Today is brought to you by this incredible childhood nostalgia thanks to Kangana and her mom. PS: the oil is made from a special, Chuli, found especially in the mountains.” In the pictures, both the women are sitting on a carpet, out in the lawn of Kangana’s home. The actor is in a black salwar kameez while her mother is in a blue one. She is also wearing a sweater. Another picture, showing the same scene, also showed the spectacular Himalayas the background.

 

The post got a lot of love from Kangana’s fans. A user wrote: “What a wonderful place to isolate from the world.” Another said: “Omg she is living the real life.” A third user wrote “I use the same oil. Pahari rocks” while a fourth one added “I lovee the surroundings of ur beautiful home..i wish to have my home in such place”.

In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, many celebrities have come forward to donate to various relief funds or help daily wage earners of the film industry. Kangana too has donated funds. She has contributed Rs 25 lakhs to PM-CARES Fund and also donated food grains and eatables to daily wage earners amid a countrywide lockdown due to coronavirus that has left millions without work and income.

The donation news was shared by Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel on Twitter. “Kangana has also contributed to PM cares 25 lakhs and donated Ration to daily wage earners families, we need to stand united and do what best we can, many thanks from our family @narendramodi@PMOIndia#PMCARES #Istandwithhumanity,” Rangoli had said.

(With ANI inputs)

