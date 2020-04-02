e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Hansal Mehta defends Kangana Ranaut, who once called him ‘spineless’ and a ‘coward’

Hansal Mehta defends Kangana Ranaut, who once called him ‘spineless’ and a ‘coward’

Director Hansal Mehta came to the defence of actor Kangana Ranaut against an online attack made on her. Kangana had once called him ‘spineless’ and a ‘coward’.

bollywood Updated: Apr 02, 2020 15:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Hansal Mehta and Kangana Ranaut were said to be at odds with each other during the making of Simran.
Hansal Mehta and Kangana Ranaut were said to be at odds with each other during the making of Simran.
         

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta came to the defence of his Simran star Kangana Ranaut on Thursday, after she was mocked on Twitter. Mehta and Kangana were reportedly at odds with each other during the making of Simran.

When a Twitter user mocked the actor for recommending books, Mehta immediately shut them down. “Kangana Ranaut is now recommending books. The end of the world is near,” one person wrote on Twitter, to which Mehta responded in a quote tweet, “That is a terribly mean and mocking thing to say. Reeks of snobbery.”

 

Kangana’s team on Instagram had earlier shared a picture of the actor, at her Manali home, reading a book by Sadhguru. “A lightened up day, and an enlightening book!” the post was captioned. “Kangana was captured this morning gorging on ‘Death’ by @sadhguru which she highly recommends for others to read. She also suggests to read the more famous counterparts, ‘Inner Engineering’ and ‘Mystic’s Musings’ and make the most out of this self-quarantine period.”

 

Also read: Kangana Ranaut says she sneaks out after dates: ‘I can’t sleep on the same bed with someone else’

During the making of Simran, it was reported that Kangana was undermining Mehta’s position on set. Writer of the film, Apurva Asrani, had said in interviews that Kangana had taken over as de facto director of the film after Mehta abandoned the project. According to a HuffPost report, Mehta called Simran a ’painful chapter of my life.” The same report cited text messages sent by Kangana calling Mehta ‘spineless’ and a ‘coward’.

Mehta in a tweet had later said, “The details of what transpired on that film are a painful chapter of my life.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
In 4 years, India put 4,200 foreigners on visa blacklist for Tablighi activities
In 4 years, India put 4,200 foreigners on visa blacklist for Tablighi activities
Covid-19: ICMR advises antibody testing in hot spots for faster diagnosis
Covid-19: ICMR advises antibody testing in hot spots for faster diagnosis
Live: Isolation a tapasya, must stick to it to fight Covid-19, says govt
Live: Isolation a tapasya, must stick to it to fight Covid-19, says govt
Coronavirus cases and deaths in India much lower than global average
Coronavirus cases and deaths in India much lower than global average
At 93, Kerala man beats Covid-19; family shares secret behind his recovery
At 93, Kerala man beats Covid-19; family shares secret behind his recovery
‘No religion, only humanity’: Harbhajan to trolls over support to Afridi
‘No religion, only humanity’: Harbhajan to trolls over support to Afridi
Coming soon: Maruti Suzuki all set to drive in S-Cross petrol SUV
Coming soon: Maruti Suzuki all set to drive in S-Cross petrol SUV
‘They’ll pay a bigger price if…’: Donald Trump warns Iran after ‘sneak attack’ plan claim
‘They’ll pay a bigger price if…’: Donald Trump warns Iran after ‘sneak attack’ plan claim
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesNizamuddin Coronavirus updateGujarat Covid-19 positive casesYuvraj SinghBhai Nirmal Singh KhalsaKerala Coronavirus CasesIndia Lockdown Day 9iPhone 9Swara BhaskerCovid-19 New Cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news