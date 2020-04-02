Hansal Mehta defends Kangana Ranaut, who once called him ‘spineless’ and a ‘coward’

bollywood

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 15:35 IST

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta came to the defence of his Simran star Kangana Ranaut on Thursday, after she was mocked on Twitter. Mehta and Kangana were reportedly at odds with each other during the making of Simran.

When a Twitter user mocked the actor for recommending books, Mehta immediately shut them down. “Kangana Ranaut is now recommending books. The end of the world is near,” one person wrote on Twitter, to which Mehta responded in a quote tweet, “That is a terribly mean and mocking thing to say. Reeks of snobbery.”

That is a terribly mean and mocking thing to say. Reeks of snobbery. https://t.co/FaOoj8upzr — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) April 2, 2020

Kangana’s team on Instagram had earlier shared a picture of the actor, at her Manali home, reading a book by Sadhguru. “A lightened up day, and an enlightening book!” the post was captioned. “Kangana was captured this morning gorging on ‘Death’ by @sadhguru which she highly recommends for others to read. She also suggests to read the more famous counterparts, ‘Inner Engineering’ and ‘Mystic’s Musings’ and make the most out of this self-quarantine period.”

Also read: Kangana Ranaut says she sneaks out after dates: ‘I can’t sleep on the same bed with someone else’

During the making of Simran, it was reported that Kangana was undermining Mehta’s position on set. Writer of the film, Apurva Asrani, had said in interviews that Kangana had taken over as de facto director of the film after Mehta abandoned the project. According to a HuffPost report, Mehta called Simran a ’painful chapter of my life.” The same report cited text messages sent by Kangana calling Mehta ‘spineless’ and a ‘coward’.

Mehta in a tweet had later said, “The details of what transpired on that film are a painful chapter of my life.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more