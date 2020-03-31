Kangana Ranaut says Ranbir Kapoor came to her home to offer Sanju role: ‘There wasn’t much for me to do, so I said no to him’

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 11:09 IST

Actor Kangana Ranaut has said that she turned down the opportunity to star in the Sanjay Dutt biopic, Sanju, because she didn’t like the role she was offered. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Sanju went on to make close to Rs 600 crore worldwide.

In an interview to Pinkvilla, Kangana said, “Ranbir Kapoor had come to my house and offered me to do Sanju. I didn’t like the role much. There wasn’t much for me to do in the film, so I said no to him. Imagine which other actress would say no to him? But I have always believed that I’m not here because of the films I did but because of the films I didn’t do. I was also approached for Sultan which I didn’t do and I remember after I said no, Aditya Chopra called me and told me ‘I will never work with you again’. So yes, all that has happened with me.”

Kangana and her sister, Rangoli Chandel, have been vocally dismissive of Ranbir and his girlfriend, actor Alia Bhatt. Rangoli on one occasion had described them as ‘pappus’.

Kangana added that the one role she wants to play in the future is that of yesteryear actor Madhubala. She said, “I have always admired Madhubala ji so I’d love to play her on screen and have Aamir Khan alongside as Dilip Kumar. Anurag Basu had offered me Madhubala’s role in the biopic of Kishore Kumar he was planning with Ranbir Kapoor. That didn’t happen then. But now, I’d like to portray her life on screen for sure.”

Rangoli had previously said that Kangana had a falling out with Aamir over the political views. “She is a legend, has inspired an entire generation and not to forget at one point she followed Aamir sir as her role model, he too mentored her, sadly things are very different now but it’s ok it’s life,a friendship that can be affected by political views isn’t strong enough anyway,” she’d said.

