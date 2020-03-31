e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut opens up on Panga’s box office failure, admits ‘it felt very bad’

Kangana Ranaut opens up on Panga’s box office failure, admits ‘it felt very bad’

Actor Kangana Ranaut has opened up about the box office underperformance of her latest film, Panga.

bollywood Updated: Mar 31, 2020 09:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Kangana Ranaut during the promotions of the film Panga.
Kangana Ranaut during the promotions of the film Panga.(IANS)
         

Actor Kangana Ranaut has spoken about the poor commercial showing of her latest film, Panga. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Panga made approximately Rs 40 crore worldwide.

Kangana in an interview to Pinkvilla blamed the tough release window for the less than spectacular performance of the film. “Even though Panga didn’t get a good release, because it was sandwiched between films like Street Dancer and Tanhaji, but now in hindsight I feel it is good that a small film like that, if it was stuck now, it probably wouldn’t have a future.”

 

She continued, “At least now people can enjoy it on digital platforms, which also pay you very handsomely to buy your content. Whatever release it had, I’m happy that it happened. Back then it felt very bad that ‘why are we so cluttered?’ and ‘why don’t have any theatres?’ but had I known what the future had, I would prefer that release than for it to come in 2021 with another three-four films of mine.”

Earlier, Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel had also spoken about Panga’s box office performance. She had written on Twitter, “We expected only one event film turned out we had two event films to face, release date didn’t do justice to the gem @Ashwinyiyer maam made.”

Also read: Kangana Ranaut details her bad days: ‘I ran away from home when I was 15, was a star and drug addict within 2 years’

Rangoli had previously challenged other actors to deliver at the box office in the manner that she thinks Kangana has. “My open challenge to the industry can any girl in today’s time solo carry a film above 60-70-80-100cr budget other than Kangana....??? If you give me a legit name Kangana will stop acting forever...” she had written on Twitter.

