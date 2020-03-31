Kangana Ranaut opens up on Panga’s box office failure, admits ‘it felt very bad’

bollywood

Actor Kangana Ranaut has spoken about the poor commercial showing of her latest film, Panga. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Panga made approximately Rs 40 crore worldwide.

Kangana in an interview to Pinkvilla blamed the tough release window for the less than spectacular performance of the film. “Even though Panga didn’t get a good release, because it was sandwiched between films like Street Dancer and Tanhaji, but now in hindsight I feel it is good that a small film like that, if it was stuck now, it probably wouldn’t have a future.”

She continued, “At least now people can enjoy it on digital platforms, which also pay you very handsomely to buy your content. Whatever release it had, I’m happy that it happened. Back then it felt very bad that ‘why are we so cluttered?’ and ‘why don’t have any theatres?’ but had I known what the future had, I would prefer that release than for it to come in 2021 with another three-four films of mine.”

Earlier, Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel had also spoken about Panga’s box office performance. She had written on Twitter, “We expected only one event film turned out we had two event films to face, release date didn’t do justice to the gem @Ashwinyiyer maam made.”

Rangoli had previously challenged other actors to deliver at the box office in the manner that she thinks Kangana has. “My open challenge to the industry can any girl in today’s time solo carry a film above 60-70-80-100cr budget other than Kangana....??? If you give me a legit name Kangana will stop acting forever...” she had written on Twitter.

