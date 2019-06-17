Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli calls Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt ‘pappus’, says they quit horse-riding in one day

Actor Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel has launched a fresh attack on actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. In a series of tweets, she called the Brahmastra couple ‘pappus’ and wrote that they were outclassed by Kangana during horse-riding training.

Reacting to a picture of Ranbir and Alia riding horses, Rangoli wrote, “These two pappus had to learn riding for their upcoming love story, they went for one day got so sore never came back again, Kangana fell from horse 3 times after various injuries and invested whole year of hard work to get galloping and action right on a horse back, this is a proof, pappus can never work as hard as hungry bhukhhad outsiders, abhi tunhari jalti hai toh main kya karoon (what can I do if you’re jealous). Please prove me wrong show me one video of pappus galloping.”

These two pappus had to learn riding for their upcoming love story, they went for one day got so sore never came back again, Kangana fell from horse 3 times after various injuries and invested whole year of hard work to get galloping...(contd) https://t.co/1uZaVjDzLv — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 15, 2019

(Contd)....and action right on a horse back, this is a proof, pappus can never work as hard as hungry bhukhhad outsiders, abhi tunhari jalti hai toh main kya karoon 😁, pls prove me wrong show me one vidoe of pappus galloping 🙏 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 15, 2019

Kangana had previously accused filmmaker Karan Johar and his ‘nepotism gang’ for leaking a picture of her riding a wooden horse, from her training sessions for the film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Calling it a smear campaign, the actor told Mumbai Mirror, “I know who released that video. Two other actors of the nepotism gang were also learning horse-riding at the same place as me. They practised for one day and got so sore that they didn’t return. I was galloping and doing all sorts of stunts. The wooden horse was only used for close-up shots. Just because they cannot ride a horse they got jealous of me and released the video.”

Rangoli and Kangana have previously attacked Alia and Ranbir in public on several occasions. Criticising Alia’s work in the acclaimed film Raazi, Kangana said that she was embarrassed to have been compared to her. She said, “What is there to beat in Gully Boy performance ....same snappy muh phat girl... Bollywood’s idea of a fiery girl, woman empowerment and good acting, spare me this embarrassment, please. Media have taken filmy kids love too far. Stop pampering mediocre work or else bar will never be raised.”

Rangoli in a tweet had called Alia and her mother, Soni Razdan ‘non Indians who are living off the land’. Alia and Soni are British citizens. In another series of tweets, Rangoli claimed that Alia’s father Mahesh Bhatt once threw a slipper at Kangana at the screening of her film Woh Lamhe. She wrote in a tweet, “...later when she went for Woh Lamhe preview to a theatre he threw chappal on her, he didn’t allow her to see her own film, she cried whole night .... and she was just 19years old.”

Alia has said that she will remain silent on the matter. “Everybody has a right to say what they want to say. Main bas chup rahugi (I will stay silent), that’s my stand,” she said.

