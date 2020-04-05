e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Malaika Arora is lost in thought in new photo, boyfriend Arjun Kapoor guesses what is on her mind. See pic

Malaika Arora is lost in thought in new photo, boyfriend Arjun Kapoor guesses what is on her mind. See pic

Arjun Kapoor commented on Malaika Arora’s latest Instagram post, in which she is seen lost in thought. See it here.

bollywood Updated: Apr 05, 2020 20:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Arjun Kapoor dropped a hilarious comment on Malaika Arora’s Instagram post.
Arjun Kapoor dropped a hilarious comment on Malaika Arora's Instagram post.
         

Malaika Arora has been sharing glimpses from her quarantine diaries on Instagram. In a new post, she is seen wearing a grey tank top and black shorts as she gazes out of the window, lost in thought. “The thinker.... #rodin (wondering Wat to do next ... can’t sit still )#stayhomestaysafe,” her caption read.

Malaika’s boyfriend Arjun Kapoor joked that she is wondering which is the best place for her to take a nap. “Thinking where to sleep next,” he commented on the picture.

 

Last month, Malaika shared a picture collage of herself and her girl gang - Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora and makeup artist Mallika Bhat - taking a nap. “Friends that nap together, stay forever. #napsinthetimeofquarantine #stayhome,” she wrote.

Arjun was quick to pull Malaika’s leg for posing even in her sleep. He commented, “But ur smiling in ur nap also waah !!!” She teased him back, “@arjunkapoor but u know I smile in my sleep.”

Malaika has been documenting her days in self-isolation on social media. She has been experimenting in the kitchen and sharing videos of the same. Recently, she took her fans through the process of preparing Paniyaram, a delicacy of Kerala.

Arjun and Malaika have been dating for a while now, although they opened up about their relationship only last year. In an interview with Filmfare, the Mubarakan actor said, “We’ve come out because we feel the media has given us dignity. There’s a certain understanding the media has... they’ve been respectful, kind, honest and decent about it. That is why I felt comfortable. You recoil when there’s a certain ‘gandhagi’ that comes with the territory. When purposely people irk you by saying, writing or asking things... there hasn’t been any of that.”

Currently, Malaika is seen as one of the judges on dance reality show, India’s Best Dancer, while Arjun will be seen next on the big screen in Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

