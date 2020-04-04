Taapsee Pannu chops off hair after colour experiment goes wrong, Bhumi Pednekar can’t believe it, Anubhav Sinha reacts ‘What have you done!’

bollywood

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 10:42 IST

Taapsee Pannu has chopped off her hair as her new experiment didn’t go as expected. The actor is currently living in isolation amid coronavirus outbreak and thought of experimenting with her hair.

Sharing a new picture of herself on Instagram, she wrote, “Andddd the experiment continues...Since my hair couldn’t handle that colour for long got it all chopped off. Heard ppl really get attached to their hair length but then I feel yeh ‘ghar ki kheti’ hai and I have full faith in my Punjabi genes. So chop chop #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost.”

Her Saand Ki Aankh co-star Bhumi Pednekar couldn’t believe her and asked, “One second is this a throw back or have you chopped off your hair.” Thappad director Anubhav Sinha commented in Hindi, “Je ka kallia? (What have you done).” Actor Saqib Saleem expressed his indifference to Taapsee’s new look and commented, “Please !! all I want to do is eat my egg white omelette.”

Taapsee’s fans, however, loved her look. Many of them called her “cute” in the comments section. Some also called it “awesome”.

Taapsee had earlier shared a throwback video showing off her purple long curls. Sharing the story behind it, she wrote, “My hair experiments ! I have always been very experimental with my hair. Right from the twelfth standard when I secretly got my hair straightened thinking no one would notice... to this stage a few years back when I got them coloured blue/purple coz well... black is overdone... this was fun for a FEW days but the colour maintenance gave me nightmares !” Adding a statutory warning for her fans, she added, “please don’t try this at home.... or anywhere, if you can’t spend hours pampering your hair.”

Taapsee was recently seen as the lead protagonist in Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad. She was praised by critics as well as the audience for her performance in the film. She will now be seen in cricketer Mithali Raj’s biopic, Shaabash Mithu.

