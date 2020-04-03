Taapsee Pannu reacts to PM Modi’s call to switch off lights on Sunday: ‘New task is here! Yay yay yayy’

bollywood

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged people to gather together for a unique exercise on April 5 at 9 pm to show they were together in the fight against coronavirus. He has asked the citizens to switch off lights for nine minutes and light candles and diyas instead.

Reacting to the same, actor Taapsee Pannu tweeted, “New task is here! Yay yay yayy!!!” Her tweet received more than 1.3K replied in under an hour, most of which are trolling her for her reaction.

New task is here ! Yay yay yayy !!! — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) April 3, 2020

On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel welcomed the new initiative. “Lighting Diyas is a very good gesture, diya creates an ethereal aura which is very calming and effective, to show each other our support let’s do this, I love how @narendramodi ji also focuses on our emotional needs and tries to heal us in every way .... Jai Shri Ram,” she wrote in a tweet. Lyricist Prasoon Joshi tweeted a poem in Hindi about light to welcome the PM’s idea.

The PM said in his address, “On this Sunday, April 5, we will challenge the darkness of coronavirus threat together. On April 5, at 9 pm, I need your 9 minutes. At 9 pm, turn off all the lights in your houses and light a Diya, candle, torch or flashlight for 9 minutes at your doors, or balcony.” The Prime Minister further said that this will send out a message that nobody among the 130 crore Indians is alone in this fight against the deadly infection. He also advised people to do so from within their houses or balconies while practising social distancing.

He also expressed gratitude towards countrymen for participating in janta curfew on March 22 and said it has become “an example for all countries” today as they are following it.

The novel coronavirus has infected over 2,000 people in the country, killing more than 50.

