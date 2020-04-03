‘April 5, 9 pm’: PM Modi urges people to fight Covid-19 darkness with light

india

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 09:31 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday appealed to the people to display their collective resolve to fight the coronavirus disease by lighting a candle, lamp or flashlight of a mobile phone on Sunday evening. He also hailed the efforts put in by the people and authorities to make the 21-day lockdown to fight coronavirus disease Covid-19 a success.

“The discipline and sense of service you showed, is unprecedented. The people and administration have tried to make this routine a success. The way you thanked those at the forefront of fight against coronavirus March 22 has set an example for the world,” PM Modi said in a video message.

“Many of you think what a single person can do? How will he/she be able to fight this battle? And how long will you spend your time under lockdown? We are at home, but not alone. We have the strength of 130 crore countrymen with us,” the prime minister said in his 12-minute video message.

He then again called for showing unity in fight against Covid-19. “I request you to switch off the lights of your home for nine minutes, at 9 pm on Sunday, April 5. Light a candle, diya (lamp) or mobile flashlight for those nine minutes to show your participation in this fight against the disease,” said the Prime Minister.

“When a lamp is lit by 130 crore Indians, we will see the power of that light which is leading us in this fight,” he said, adding that the everyone should follow the practice of social distancing while doing this - that they should not gather at one place.

PM Modi held a meeting with chief ministers on the Covid-19 outbreak via video-conferencing on Thursday where he indicated that once the lockdown ends, the Centre and the states will together ensure a staggered re-emergence of the citizenry.

In his interaction with chief ministers, the PM emphasised that in the next few weeks, “testing, tracing, isolation and quarantine” should remain the focus areas of the local administrations.

He also thanked the states for supporting the decision of lockdown due to which India has achieved some success in limiting the spread of Covid-19.

In his address to the nation on March 24, the Prime Minister had announced a 21-day lockdown in the country to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, which has infected over 2,000 people in the country.

During the last “Mann Ki Baat”, the Prime Minister had apologised to the countrymen for taking the tough decision of complete lockdown. “My conscience says you will forgive me,” he had said.