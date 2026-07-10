Petitioner abuses CJI, flings papers in Supreme Court. Why did the judges let him go?

A dramatic exchange unfolded in the Supreme Court on Friday when a petitioner abused Chief Justice of India (CJI), threw papers inside the courtroom and addressed judges as "judicial servants". However, despite the disruptive conduct, the bench decided not to initiate any action against him. In its order, the court said it had consciously decided to refrain from acting against him. (X video screengrab) ( )

The petitioner, identified as Prabal Pratap, was appearing before a bench of Justices KV Viswanathan and Alok Aradhe in a matter challenging an order of the Allahabad High Court.

During the hearing, Pratap repeatedly referred to the judges as "judicial servants" and claimed he was "sovereign".

"Mister judicial servant, I order you to order the registration of an FIR against ACP Vikas Nagar, Lucknow," he said, according to a video of the proceedings that has since gone viral on social media.

Justice Viswanathan, taken aback by the remark, asked, “You are ordering us?”

The situation escalated when Pratap flung what appeared to be case papers into the air and allegedly used abusive language while referring to the Chief Justice.

"Ye de dena…. CJI ko (Give this to the CJI)," he said as court staff escorted him out of the courtroom.

Also Read: 'Ye de dena… CJI ko': Drama in Supreme Court as petitioner uses cuss words, 'orders' bench to take action

Why the Supreme Court did not act Despite the outburst, the bench chose not to initiate contempt proceedings or any other action against the petitioner.

In its order, the court said it had consciously decided to refrain from acting against him.

"We, considering the condition of the petitioner, do not propose to take any action against him," the bench observed.

The judges then proceeded to examine the case on its merits and found no reason to interfere with the Allahabad High Court's order.

"The special leave petition is accordingly dismissed. All pending applications for permission to appear and argue in person and permission to file petition(s) shall also stand disposed of," the order stated.

The incident sparked discussion on social media, with lawyers praising the composure shown by the bench.

Supreme Court advocate Dr Alakh Alok Srivastava described Justice KV Viswanathan's response as an example of judicial grace.

"Justice KV Viswanathan is one of the most graceful judges of the Supreme Court. The magnanimity he displayed today, when an unruly litigant threw papers & abused CJI in his court, is inspiring," Srivastava wrote on X.

At the same time, he condemned the petitioner's conduct, saying public frustration over delays in the justice system could not justify contemptuous behaviour inside the country's highest court.

"Public anger over the pendency of cases is understandable, but such contemptuous conduct by litigants in the highest court of the country is deeply deplorable and warrants exemplary action," he wrote.

Srivastava also argued that responsibility for judicial delays should not rest solely with the courts.

"The court alone cannot be blamed for judicial delay. It is the responsibility of the central and state governments to appoint more judges, provide better judicial infrastructure, and ensure speedy justice for the people of India," he added.