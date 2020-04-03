Anushka Sharma interrupts Virat Kohli’s live chat with Kevin Pietersen: ‘Chalo chalo dinner time’

bollywood

Actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer husband Virat Kohli may be under lockdown but she is making sure they stick to their time table. On Thursday, Virat joined former England batsman Kevin Pietersen in an Instagram Live video session where both the cricketers discussed a range of topics. However, Anushka made sure Virat ended his chat in time for dinner.

A screenshot of their live chat shows a comment left by Anushka: ‘Chalo chalo dinner time’. Kevin himself shared the picture of Anushka’s comment and wrote, “When the BOSS said time was up, time was up! @anushkasharma @virat.kohli Hope you all enjoyed that? Just two dudes hanging out.”

Later at night, Anushka also shared photos of herself and Virat, playing with Instagram filters before bedtime. “It’s clearly my bedtime,” she wrote on a picture of Virat laughing with animated angels on his face.

In his chat with Kevin, Virat talked about turning vegetarian. “Left eating meat just before the England Test series. In 2018, when we went to South Africa, I got a cervical spine issue while playing a test match. It compressed a nerve that was running straight till my little finger of my right hand. It gave me a tingling sensation and I could barely feel my little finger. I could not sleep at night and it was hurting like mad,” he said in the video. “Then I got my tests done and my stomach was too acidic and my body was too acidic, creating too much uric acid. Even though I was taking calcium, magnesium, everything but one tablet was not sufficient for my body to function properly. So, my stomach started pulling calcium from my bones and my bones got weaker. That is why I stopped eating meat completely in the middle of England tour to cut down the uric acid and I have never felt better in my life, to be honest,” he added. Anushka is also a vegetarian.

He also shared a picture with Anushka on Thursday and wrote that their smiles might be fake at times of distress, but they are not. “Our smiles maybe fake but we are not,” said Kohli on his Twitter handle with two photos of him and Anushka relaxing at home.

The star couple has pledged to support the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund and Chief Minister’s (Maharashtra) Relief Fund in the ongoing battle against the coronavirus pandemic earlier in the week.

