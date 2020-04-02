‘Longest time Anushka & I have spent together at one place since marriage’: Virat Kohli on life amid lockdown

cricket

India captain Virat Kohli on Thursday said that he is enjoying the time he is getting at home to spend with family but added that he feels blessed to have space for himself during these times. Kohli’s remarks came during a candid chat with former England captain Kevin Pietersen on Instagram Live when he was asked about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic which has caused a nationwide lockdown in India.

Speaking on the issue, Kohli said: “We are at home. It’s been difficult. It’s been intense. All over the world.” He added: “We do have space. We went away to a farm before everything got intense. It is great we have a space to walk out. We have to be greatful. People are going through so much these days. It’s tough to watch.”

On being asked about spending time with his wife and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma, Kohli said: “It is the longest we have spent together at one place since we have been married. We have never been at one place for so long at same time. It’s bizarre. It’s not a good thing to single out this as an opportunity to spend time. But it is what it is . We have to be positive and we are being cautious. These are strange times,” he said.

On being asked what he is missing about the outside world, Kohli said, he misses nothing. “I am not missing anything. My brother messaged me that he is dying at our home in Gurgaon. He told me ‘I cant take it anymore’. I am just stuck at the house. People are not just used to being stuck at home. This is our life everyday. We are in isolation everyday,” he said.

“I am glad we are at home. We are stuck in one place. If we were in some country on some tour, it would have been difficult. All of us stuck in a different part of the world,” he added.

Pietersen has been doing social media lives with the likes of Kohli’s limited-overs deputy Rohit Sharma and South Africa pace ace Dale Steyn over the past few days as the world observes virtual lockdown to beat the coronavirus pandemic.

Kohli and actress wife Anushka Sharma recently pledged to support the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund and Chief Minister’s (Maharashtra) Relief Fund in the ongoing battle against the coronavirus pandemic. A source in the industry had told IANS that Virat and Anushka have jointly donated Rs 3 crore towards the cause.

The batting icon also made an appeal to all to strictly follow the guidelines that have been set by not just the government, but also medical experts in our fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

