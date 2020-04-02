Kevin Pietersen interviews Virat Kohli on Instagram: Key highlights

cricket

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 19:59 IST

The highly anticipated interaction between Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and former England captain and current commentator Kevin Pieterson has begun. Both these superstars are known for their candid nature off the field and share a great rapport.

Pietersen has in the past interviewed the likes of Rohit Sharma and South African speedster Dale Steyn. Here are all the live updates from the chat.

7:00 PM: We are all set .. then Kevin Pietersen is here...He says “Where is teh big guy, fashionably late”

Kevin Pietersen has just used some expletives...he is still waiting for Virat Kohli to join him. The number of live users are increasing.

7:04 PM: Virat Kohli has just joined.

Kohli: You are too old for this, you can’t figure this out...laughs

KP: Your mrs has cut your hair. You look sharp.

There is some great banter that has already started.

KP and Kohli are discussing the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kohli: We managed to get away to a farm just before the lockdown. There is some space here. It is heartbreaking to see. People are having a tough time.

KP: What are you missing most about being footloose?

Kohli: I am not missing much. My brother called me from our house in Gurugram. He is using the gym for the first time. I told him welcome to our life.

Kohli on spending time with Anushka: “We have never been at one place for so long. It’s bizarre. It’s not a good thing to single out something like this as an opportunity to spend together. But it’s what it is. We are being cautious and staying positive. If not for this, I’d be hanging out with you at Chinnaswamy stadium.”

KP on situation in UK: At least in Delhi people were taking our temperature. Here in UK it has been very lackadaisical.

Kohli on situation in India: Our response has been good. Apart from a few people, you must have seen the video, who do not respect the guidelines. I don’t know how it can happen. I hope people get sense into them and follow the guidelines. There needs to be unity in dealing with this issue.

I knew I still needed to train if this goes on for longer. So I still have my Olympic bar, I still continue to work out.

KP and Kohli discuss the time they played together for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL.

KP to Kohli: You were always sitting next to the experienced players, always the inquisitive kinds.

Kohli: Yeah it was a great opportunity. I wanted to learn from the big players. You came in at the prime of your career. There was Kallis, Dravid and so many others. I wanted to learn and be the best of myself. If someone told me 12 years later these will be your number I would have told him to get lost.

For me the most important thing is how can I make my team win. It was my goal when I started playing and that has not changed.

KP: How did you get the nickname Chiku?

Kohli: I got this nickname from a coach in the Ranji Trophy. I used to have big cheeks then. In 2007 I thought I was losing hair. I got my hair cropped and my cheeks and ear stood out. I got the name from a cartoon character. The rabbit in the comic Champak.

KP: Why has RCB not won an IPL title?

Kohli: Big players in the team, there will be attention on the team. With big players, we will always be in the focus. We have reached 3 finals, not won, but then, those things are irrelevant, until you win the title. Even with the best team, we have not win. There is a team goal, we deserve to win the title.

I think the more you try to do something, it tends to move away from you. I think we need to get the joy back into the team and not try and look to set goals.

Kohli on his India stint: ‘Look, I started playing in 2008. I saw 2009, 10 and 11, 2011 is when we won the world cup. 2012 when we came to England, we lost badly. 2012 in Australia was difficult as well.Natural transition happens everywhere. I was at the centre. I saw how the world was changing. I was lucky, I had people with similar age playing together. We have competed all over the world. The vision and goal have alingned

KP: Biggest issue for India travelling abroad

Kohli: Now travelling abroad and playing at home is more or less same. You travel so much. It is not about alien conditions anymore. It is about managing the mental pressure.

Kohli on too much cricket: I take breaks, last 2-3 seasons, I took a break. Did not want to miss Test cricket, there was T20s which had no significance. 3 formats for nine years, along with captaincy for 6 years. It is not easy, for next 2 -3 years till the next World Cup, will give it all, then figure out which format suits me and all that.

Kohli on going vegetarian: Left eating meat just before the 2018 England Test series. When we went to South Africa in 2018, I got a cervical spine issue. Gave me a tingling sensation, hurting like mad. Could not sleep at night. My body was too acidic, creating too much uric acid. Bones got weaker, hence, stopped eating meat in the middle of England tour, have not felt better before. Never felt better waking up, never felt better recovering between Test matches.being vegetarian has completely changed. You feel lighter,your body changes.

Kohli on relationship with players: I will never sledge AB. I have known him so well. I can’t think of being in his face. We all need a bit of spice to be in that zone but not with guys you know so well.

Kohli on his most fun innings: I scored a century against KXIP in a match that was for 12 or 14 overs. I was hitting it so well. I just went on. I never felt like that before. I felt like I would never get out. That was fun.

Kohli on lowest point in career: The England tour in 2014. There is a time as a batsman when you know you will fail and you will not get runs. I used to wake up and know I would fail. It was the worst I have ever felt. It was tough. I promised myself that I will never allow me to let that happen to myself. It happened because I was so consumed about doing well from a personal point of view. I just felt I was in England and this was Test cricket and if I score runs here then I will establish myself. I was consumed by all that crap and that led to my downward spiral.

Kohli on getting KP’s wicket: I am the only bowler to have picked up a wicket without bowling a legitimate delivery. It was zero balls and one wicket. You were so embarrassed that you didn’t even look at me.

Kohli on favourite batting partner: Two people I have enjoyed most batting with, well I like to bat with people who run well and understand my calling. So with MS Dhoni for India and with AB de Villiers otherwise. With AB the partnership just flows. We don’t even talk cricket.

Kohli on fans: “Fandom comes with responsibility. I see a lot of backing and fun with love from fans. I am glad that people are able to show the fans on social media at times when others are not being able to. People push you to do better. Without fans, you would not getting motivation to do this everyday. Respect for all the fans, hats off to them.”

Kohli answers fan questions: Picks Ronaldo over Messi, says he will never shave as he doesn’t look great without a beard. Best cricketing memory is winning the 2011 ICC World Cup. Kohli says no to KP’s invitation to join him to play golf.

Kohli on favourite form of the game: Test cricket for me is a representation of life. Playing Test cricket has made me a better person.