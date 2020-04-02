‘Except health, nothing is urgent’: Anushka Sharma extends support to fans during lockdown

bollywood

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 19:14 IST

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma conducted an interactive session with her fans and extended support and help to all those who needed it. She had asked her followers to share one habit which they all have developed in themselves amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Anushka also lauded the courage of one user, who had replied, “to be comfortable inside own head.” Anushka wrote, “This takes courage to face. You’re strong.” Responding to a fan who said “there is nothing like urgent”, Anushka wrote, “Amen, Except health, nothing is urgent.”

When one social media user said that he/she is good at nothing, the actor gave the follower a meaningful advice. “Everybody is unique and good for something (lots of things). Don’t compare yourself and ruin your peace,” Anushka said.

Anushka wrote , “I only wish you get stronger,” when one user replied, “That meditation helps me in loving myself more, making me stringer to cope up with my breakup.”

Anushka also shared how important is to learn lessons from the ongoing health crises. “We gotta learn... warna aur phatke padenge!,” she added.

One user replied, “I neeed breaks often to deal with anxiety and depression.” Anushka was quick to write, “Yes, you need that to reconnect with yourself and it’s totally fine.”

Before wrapping the session, Anushka thanked her followers to “share the thoughts” with her. “I am happy to know so many are making the most of this and being strong. Happiest knowing you all are connecting with yourselves on a deeper level. Let’s stay home, stay safe and stay strong,” she concluded.

