Deepika Padukone puts label on sleeping Ranveer Singh, takes productivity during lockdown ‘too far’

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 17:41 IST

Deepika Padukone is a self-confessed cleanliness freak and loves to organise her things. During the three-week nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, she is ensuring that she is productive and has been sharing glimpses of the same on her Instagram.

In her latest Instagram post, Deepika channels her inner Marie Kondo (the renowned Japanese organising consultant), but admits that she may have taken it a little too far by putting a label on her sleeping husband Ranveer Singh. She shared a picture of him dozing, blissfully unaware of the ‘husband’ label on his forehead.

“Season 1:Episode 7: & while I was at it... @ranveersingh #wannabemariekondo #thinkitookittoofar Productivity in the time of COVID-19!” she wrote.

Earlier this week, Deepika shared a picture of her newest obsession - her label maker. “Season 1:Episode 6. You know...In case it wasn’t clear enough... #wannabemariekondo. Productivity in the time of COVID-19!” she wrote in her caption.

Recently, in an interview with Rajeev Masand, Deepika opened up about spending the lockdown with Ranveer and said that he was not at all demanding and a “real joy to be with”.

“I have to say, he’s the easiest person to live with in this scenario. He’s sleeping for about 20 hours, which really allows me time to do things that I want to do. For the four hours that he’s awake, we’re either watching a movie, eating, exercising. He’s a real joy to be with at this time. No demands, no hassles, he’s very easy,” she said.

Ranveer and Deepika’s film 83, which has the real-life couple playing former cricketer Kapil Dev and his wife Romi Bhatia, was all set to hit the theatres this month. However, it has been stalled in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, which led to the shutdown of theatres across the country.

“In the wake of the risks posed by the recent outbreak of Covid-19 and the growing health concerns, the release of 83 has been put on hold. We will take a decision regarding the next course of action once the conditions return to normal. We urge our fans to take all the necessary precautions and take care of their loved ones. 83 is a film about fighting the odds and we hope we all will bounce back from this soon,” a statement issued by the makers read.

