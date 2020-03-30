Deepika Padukone says Ranveer Singh sleeps 20 hours a day, ‘is easiest person to live with during lockdown’

bollywood

Deepika Padukone has said that husband Ranveer Singh is the easiest person to be with during the coronavirus lockdown. Deepika took part in a Hangout interview with journalist Rajeev Masand during the nationwide lockdown.

Asked about her daily routine with Ranveer, she said, “I have to say, he’s the easiest person to live with in this scenario. He’s sleeping for about 20 hours, which really allows me time to do things that I want to do.” Deepika added, “For the four hours that he’s awake, we’re either watching a movie, eating, exercising. He’s a real joy to be with at this time. No demands, no hassles, he’s very easy.”

She continued, “He never goes to the kitchen. I’m really good at western cooking and Italian and continental. I’ve always been scared of the cooker though. I want to learn Indian cooking in this time. I want to learn the difference between dhaniya, pudina and besan and atta.”

Deepika said that she’s finding therapy in nurturing her plants. She also said that she watches one movie every day with Ranveer, and loved the Oscar-nominated films such as Parasite and Ford vs Ferrari. She particularly liked Jojo Rabbit. “I don’t understand when people say they’re bored. I’m not that person. I’ll always find something to do, even in the busiest time, and even in times like this.”

Deepika and Ranveer have been sharing regular updates for their fans on social media, including sharing videos of themselves working out, and participating in the janta curfew tribute to essential service providers. In fact, when Masand asked Deepika to give everyone a little tour of her home, she politely declined, saying that Ranveer and her like to keep their home private, and also discussed whether or not they revealed too much of it in their janta curfew video.

