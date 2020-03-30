Deepika Padukone defends sharing workout videos during lockdown: ‘It’s not about how you look, it’s about how you feel’

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 08:36 IST

Actor Deepika Padukone has outlined her quarantine routine, and defended putting up exercise videos on social media. Deepika appeared in a Hangout video with journalist Rajeev Masand, during the coronavirus lockdown.

“I know a lot of people have a problem with exercise videos that are going up,” Deepika said, “but to be honest, putting up exercise videos -- rather, exercising, not putting up videos -- it’s more about how you feel. It’s not really about how you look.”

She added, “It really keeps Ranveer and me going. It really gets us through the day.” Deepika and her husband, Ranveer Singh, have shared regular posts about their life in quarantine. Director Shakun Batra, who was also a part of the interview, said that this might sound like a ‘first world problem’, but what he’s liking about the situation is that ‘with every two serious WhatsApp news you get, you also get five jokes’.

Recently, filmmaker Farah Khan appealed to her Bollywood colleagues to stop sharing exercise videos, because there are bigger concerns currently in the world. In a social media video, Farah had said, “Stop making your workout videos and bombarding us with it. I can understand that you all are privileged and you do not have any other worries in this global pandemic except for looking after your figures. But some of us, most of us, have bigger concerns during this crisis. Toh please humare upar reham kijiye aur aapke workout videos bandh kar dijiye (So please have mercy on us and stop your workout videos). And if you can’t stop, then please don’t feel bad if I unfollow you.”

During the nationwide lockdown, several celebrities have taken to social media to share workout videos from home. Actors such as Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez and Sara Ali Khan have shared fitness tips online.

Deepika further said, “Of course it’s serious, we’re all grown up enough and intelligent enough to understand what to do to prevent it, but you’ve also got to get through the day. It’s not one day, it’s not one week. It’s 21 days. A lot of people don’t realise the emotional impact it has on a lot of people.” She said that’s now it’s all about ‘focussing on things that bring joy, and positivity and wellness, and that’s different things for different people.’

Deepika and Shakun were supposed to begin work on their new film together, but production has been postponed in the wake of the pandemic.

