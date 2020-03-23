Deepika Padukone is learning to play the piano during coronavirus lockdown, Ranveer Singh reveals in quirky Q&A. See pic

bollywood

Updated: Mar 23, 2020 08:28 IST

Actor Ranveer Singh conducted an Instagram Q&A session during the lockdown phase of the coronavirus pandemic. He answered fan questions like what he ate for dinner, what series he’s been bingeing on, and what his wife Deepika Padukone has been doing to pass the time.

Sharing multiple pictures on Instagram stories, Ranveer wrote that Deepika has been trying to learn to play the piano during the lockdown. He also shared that she made him an amazing Nutella dessert, and that he’s currently watching the HBO series Succession.

The actor also shared a selfie, which he says is what he’d look like ‘after the quarantine’. While the image makes Ranveer look like a zombie, it’s apparently from a recent ad campaign he participated in. The post received a lot of love from his fans and friends, including cricketer Brian Lara and his 83 co-star, Ammy Virk, who left laughing emojis in the comments section. “Bhai jaan aapne toh dara hi diya tha,” wrote one person in the comments. “Come haunt me baby,” wrote another.

On Sunday, Deepika and Ranveer took part in the Janta curfew suggested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Deepika did a live from Instagram and could be seen blasting AR Rahman’s Vande Matram from her house on a speaker. Next to her, Ranveer could be seen beating a drum.

Ranveer has been sharing multiple updates on Instagram. Recently, he posted a picture of himself relaxing at home, a picture with sister Ritika Bhavnani, and several pictures of Nutella jars.

