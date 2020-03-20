This is how Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh are spending self-isolation during coronavirus pandemic, see pics

bollywood

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 12:25 IST

Bollywood stars have taken to their own ways to deal with self isolation amid coronavirus outbreak. Actor Ranveer Singh, through his many posts on Instagram, is doing what he does best -- entertaining his fans.

On Friday, he posted a black-and-white picture of himself lying on a sofa and wrote “laid back lyfe” as if to imply that since there is nothing to do, might as well relax. A couple of hours back, he shared a throwback picture of himself with his older sister Ritika Bhavnani. Both can be seen lying on a couch. The actor shared two pictures with his fans; while he is not wearing one, both his fans are. What’s more the message on their masks is both funny and hopeful; it burrows the famous line from his film Gully Boy ‘Apna time Aayega’. Ranveer also shared two bottles, of what appear to be Nutella, with his name ‘Ranveer Singh’, written on either of them.

Ranveer Singh in times of coronavirus.

The actor wasn’t done yet -- he posted a picture of himself from one of his older films, Bajirao Mastani, but with a twist -- Bajirao had a mask on. He also shared another more contemporary picture of himself with the following message: ‘Homie say stay home’.

Deepika Padukone does some spring cleaning while enjoying chocolate with Ranveer.

Also read: Former Bigg Boss contestant Jasleen Matharu under lockdown, not for coronavirus but death threat to dad: report

While Ranveer is entertaining fans with his antics, his wife Deepika Padukone is utilising her time in more purposeful activities. A couple of days back she shared what she dubbed ‘Season 1, Episode 1’ and was busy with wardrobe cleaning. She wrote: “Season 1;Episode 1 Productivity in the time of COVID-19! #cleaning #wardrobe.” She followed it up with another where she is seen taking care of her beauty regimen herself.

Before coronovirus lockdown, both Ranveer and Deepika had been prepping for the release of Kabir Khan’s film, 83, in April this year. While Ranveer was to be seen as former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev, Deepika was to be seen as his wife, Romi Dev. The film’s release has now been postponed, the makers said in a statement on Friday.

Follow @htshowbiz for more