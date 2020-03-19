Former Bigg Boss contestant Jasleen Matharu under lockdown, not for coronavirus but death threat to dad: report

tv

Bigg Boss 12 contestant and singer Jasleen Matharu, who created quite a flutter on the show with her relationship with fellow contestant singer Anup Jalota, is back in the news for the most unfortunate of reasons. According to a report in Spotboye, the former contestant and her family are in a lockdown after her father Kesar Matharu received an extortion and death threat. The caller had reportedly said: “Teri family ko mar doonga agar tumne paise nahin diye (I will kill your family if you don’t give me the money).”

The report says that the man called more than once. The Matharus have filed a police complaint at the Oshiwara police station in Mumbai. Speaking to the publication, Kesar said, “Threat calls mujhe aaye hai, Jasleen ko nahi. Police uske baad dekhne aayi thi to check my building security. Woh aadmi mujhe aur meri family ko maar dene ki dhamki de raha tha. The call came more than once (Threat calls have been for me, not Jasleen. Police came to check the security in our building. That man has threatened to kill my family and me. The call has come more than once).”

A senior police officer from the Oshiwara police station, confirming that the Matharus had filed a complaint, told the website: “Yes complaint ki hai Matharu ne, we have initiated an inquiry. Aur details nahi de sakta.”

The report adds that Jasleen has not stirred out of the house since her elimination from the “Swayamvar interviews with the media on March 12”. At the start of Bigg Boss 12, Jasleen hit the headlines for her alleged relationship with decades older singer Anup Jalota, who was also a part of the show. Speaking about it on Aap Ki Adalat, Anup had defended their stint on TV and said that singing devotional songs didn’t mean he was a saint. He had said: “I am not a saint, am an artiste, a common man like you all. People have wrong image of bhajan singers. They want people singing devotional songs to carry kamandal. My image hasn’t been tarnished.”

