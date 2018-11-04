I don’t judge my students, says Anup Jalota when asked about Jasleen Matharu’s alleged B-grade movie career

Bhajan singer Anup Jalota, who made headlines for his alleged relationship with decades younger co-contestant Jasleen Matharu on Bigg Boss 12, has said that singing devotional songs doesn’t make one a saint. “I am not a saint, am an artiste, a common man like you all. People have wrong image of bhajan singers. They want people singing devotional songs to carry kamandal. My image hasn’t been tarnished,” he said.

In an appearance on Aap Ki Adalat, the singer, perched in a mock witness stand with a harmonium placed beside him, spoke about the multiple allegations made about him and Jasleen on the show. Anup said that the relationship had been concocted by Jasleen for the purposes of Bigg Boss, and that he came to know about the plan at the very last minute. Asked about the moments of affection the two shared on the show, and the date sequence, Anup said that it was all scripted, and that his relationship with Jasleen has always been fatherly.

He even alleged that he had suffered financial losses after his Bigg Boss stint, which ended recently with him being evicted. “It was rather a financial loss for me, because I got less per week than what I used to earn from my shows,” he said. Meanwhile, Jasleen remains on the show.

“Jasleen has been learning music from me since last 3 years. She contacted me to be her jodi in Bigg Boss 12. Initially, I was reluctant but then I agreed,” he said, adding that he doesn’t judge his students’ background and that he would teach ‘even Rakhi Sawant’ if she wanted. This statement was made after he was enquired about Jasleen’s alleged work in B-grade movies, reportedly made by her father.

When he was asked if he felt like he’d deceived fans of the show with a fake relationship, Anup was quick to fire back, “Didn’t we entertain you?”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 04, 2018 16:05 IST