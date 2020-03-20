Ranveer Singh shares poster of a play he did before he was a star: ‘Found this gem, I’ll never forget these days’. See pic

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 10:27 IST

Actor Ranveer Singh, like a host of other Bollywood celebrities, is in self isolation amid coronavirus pandemic. The actor on Friday shared a throwback picture from his theatre days and shared it on Instagram.

He wrote: “Rummaging through my pictures. Found this gem I’ll never forget these days.” The poster is of a play called Carry On At the Keyhole, a comedy which also stars veteran character actor Darshan Jariwala. Seen in the group of other actors is Ranveer, wearing a cap. The post was well received by his friends in the industry; his Gully Boy director Zoya Akhtar said enthusiastically “Let’s do a play”, while buddy Vicky Kaushal said “Je Baat”.

The actor has been in isolation and has been sharing funny posts. Some are from his childhood while others are simply to spread awareness on coronavirus.

On the work front, Ranveer was to be seen in Kabir Khan’s 83. He plays former Indian skipper Kapil Dev, in a film based on India’s unexpected win at the 1983 cricket World Cup, beating the formidable West Indies. The film, which has been shot completely in the UK, also stars other actors such as Pankaj Tripathi, Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk, Hardy Sandhu, Chirag Patil, Jatin Sarna.

The film was schedule to release in April. The film will star Deepika Padukone who will be seen as Romi Dev, Kapil’s wife in the film.

