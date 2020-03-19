Kunal Kemmu posts a pic with sis-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan, jokes about ‘too many K’s in one frame’

bollywood

Actor Kunal Kemmu saw the release of film Malang, which has proved to be a success at the box office. That was before the coronavirus outbreak hit the world. Now, with almost all work having come to a grinding halt in Bollywood, actors have been taking to Instagram to post fun pictures and telling their fans how they are making good use of the forced break. Kunal chose to post a picture with sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Sharing it, he wrote: “KK AND KKK..That’s too many K’s in one frame @kareenakapoorkhan” In the picture, Kareena has her arm around his shoulder as they both pose for the picture.

Kareena, meanwhile, who is a late entrant into the celebrity Instagram world, has been making up for the lost time. She recently posted a funny picture of a baby, who seems to refusing something, and wrote: “Me... when someone tries to shake my hand these days!“ - @kareenakapoorkhan #StayHome #StaySafe #SocialDistancing.” This was Kareena’s way of warning fans against the perils of coronavirus. With many celebrities opting for self isolation and quarantine, Kareena had posted another picture with husband Saif and had written: “Looks like he is ‘booked’ for the week... While I Instagram.”

On the work front, Kareena just saw the release of her latest film, Angrezi Medium. Sadly, the timing of the film was such that it couldn’t make much of a headway at the box office, releasing around the time when perils of coronavirus was beginning to be felt and theatre halls were being closed down by the government as a preventive measure to stem the spread of the virus. The film, designed as a comeback vehicle for Irrfan, was essentially a father’s story and his untiring will to fulfil his daughter’s dream.

Kareena had been shooting for Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha in Punjab, when the shoot was abruptly called off earlier this week. The beginning of the year had been good for Kareena with her film, Good Newwz, doing well at the box office. It also starred Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.

