Mujhse Shaadi Karoge finale: Paras Chhabra chooses Aanchal Khurana, Shehnaaz Gill walks out without a partner, says report

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 09:06 IST

The spread of coronavirus is affecting the way entertainment industry works -- shoots are getting cancelled and releases getting postponed. In the television world, it has meant that shows are getting rounded up, sooner than normal. Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’s finale has been shot with participants Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill, deciding on their fate.

According to a report in Spotboye, in the hastily shot finale, while Shehnaaz walked out of it without choosing a partner, Paras chose a participant, Aanchal Khurana. Shehnaaz reportedly walked out stating that she is in love with actor Sidharth Shukla. Another participant, comedian Balraj Sayal has found love -- he chose Ankita Srivastava after they both confessed their feelings for each other.

Quoting a source, the report said: “Paras selected Aanchal Khurana, who entered the house as a wild card, two weeks back whereas Balraj Sayal and Ankita Srivastava, who were often seen spending time together and sharing a warm equation, ended up as a couple.”

The show was to end on March 27 but given the dangerous spread of coronavirus across India, the makers have decided to end it abruptly. The finale will air this weekend.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge stars two popular names from the reality show, Bigg Boss 13 -- Paras and Shehnaaz. Both were popular on the Salman Khan show and ended up among the top finalists. However, the real fight was between Sidharth and Asim Riaz, with the former winning the title. During their stay in the Bigg Boss house, Paras and Shehnaaz were known for their chemistry with co-contestants --Mahira Sharma and Sidharth respectively. While Shehnaaz had expressed her feelings for Sidharth, he had chosen to call her as his friend.

Many of the finalists have moved on to doing other stuff -- Sidharth and Shehnaaz will soon be seen in a new music video, Bhula Dunga. The music video, which was shot in Madh Islands near Mumbai, saw the release of its first poster, last week. Likewise, Asim Riaz has also shot for the music video with Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez and Rashami Desai has begun working on Naagin 4, the first episode of which went on air last weekend. Paras and Mahira will reportedly also appear in a music video together.

