Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill’s first look from song Bhula Dunga out, fans say ‘you guys look perfect together’

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 13:27 IST

The first look of Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s first romantic single is out now. Titled Bhula Dunga, the song rides on the popularity of their chemistry in the Bigg Boss house which made them trend under the hashtag #SidNaaz on the social media platforms.

Both Sidharth and Shehnaaz can be seen looking into each other’s eyes on the poster. The former shared the poster of the song on Instagram and wrote, “Are you ready to witness #SidNaaz‘s undeniable chemistry in @darshanravaldz love ballad ‘BHULA DUNGA’? Coming soon! Stay tuned!!”

The song has been sung and composed by Darshan Raval with lyrics by Surpreet Saini and Gautam Sharma. Punit J Pathak and directed the number and Kaushal Joshi is the producer.

The fans of the two are excited to watch them together in a song and floored them with congratulatory wishes on social media. A fan wrote, “Feels like we waited for this our whole life.” Another wrote, “Can’t waitttt you guys look perfect together.” One of Shehnaaz’s fanpages wrote, “This first look is so freaking heartwarming.”

Sidharth is the winner of Bigg Boss 13 while Shehnaaz is one of the top finalists. The latter is currently looking for a groom on another reality show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Sidharth had also appeared on the show not as a prospective groom but as a guest.

Talking about his chemistry with Shehnaaz in Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth had told Times of India in an interview, “I have never coaxed anyone so much in my life, but it was never tiresome. It was completely worth it as we had a lot of fun together. We used to continuously fool and joke around. She was my only source of relaxation. People say brain drain in a negative way, but I would say she used to just relax me mentally and take away all the stress. I enjoyed being with her,” he said.

Recently, Bigg Boss 13 first runner-up Asim Riaz featured in a music video titled Mere Angne Mein with Jacqueline Fernandez. He will be seen in another music video titled Kalla Sohna Nai with girlfriend and co-contestant Himanshi Khurana.

